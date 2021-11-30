ISU women carry momentum into Chicago State game

Indiana State's women's basketball team hopes to keep the good vibes going as it travels to play Chicago State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jones Convocation Center in Chicago.
The Sycamores went 1-1 in the Georgia Southern Thanksgiving Tournament last weekend. The Sycamores fell in their opener 67-57 to Jacksonville State, but rebounded to earn a 71-67 victory over the host Eagles on Saturday.
Del'Janae Williams scored 13 of her career-high 26 points in the second half in the win over Georgia Southern. Williams and Natalia Lalic combined to go 3-for-3 from the three-point line over the fourth quarter to lead ISU in a back-and-forth final frame that featured three ties and three lead changes before the Sycamores pulled away from the Eagles late.
The Sycamores (2-4) have never lost to Chicago State (1-6) in four series meetings. The two schools last played in 2013.
The Cougars' lone win, however, was against Big Ten competition as they stunned Wisconsin in Madison on Nov. 22. The Cougars also only lost by 12 to Loyola, ISU's conference mates.
Aaliyah Collins is the lone Cougar in double-digits on the season with a team-high 15.6 points on the year. Collins is also second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game, while adding 27 steals overall. The freshman guard enters the Wednesday contest scoring double-digits in each of the last six games, including back-to-back 20-point contests against Wisconsin and FIU.
Kyjai Miles is the team-leader with 6.1 rebounds per game and nine blocked shots, while Allysah Boothe is the primary outside threat with 16 three-pointers on the year.
ISU continues to live off the scoring of Adrian Folks (14.6) and Williams (11.8).
Indiana State's defense continues to remain among the nation's best as the Sycamores entered the week sitting in the top-30 in three separate team defensive categories. The Sycamores are 21st overall in steals per game (12.2), 30th in total steals (30), and 30th in turnovers forced per game (22.33).
The game will be carried on ESPN+.
After the Chicago State contest, ISU will play its second Division I opponent at home as Western Michigan visits on Saturday.
