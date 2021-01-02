Indiana State's women had a season-opening Missouri Valley Conference basketball sweep in their sights Saturday afternoon, but faded late and lost 59-52 at Loyola to split their series with the Ramblers.
After Friday's 63-48 win, ISU jumped out to a 12-7 lead on Saturday before Loyola scored the next seven points, and the rest of the game went back and forth.
The Sycamores actually trailed 24-18 after the hosts completed a 21-6 run, but Adrian Folks scored twice as the visitors fought back to tie the score at 28.
Natalia Lalic opened the second half with a 3-pointer that put the Sycamores ahead 31-29, and Folks got all three of her team's baskets as the Sycamore lead grew from 34-33 to 40-36.
The rest of the game belonged to the Ramblers, however. Loyola closed out the third quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 44-40 and never trailed in the fourth period. A basket by Jamyra McChristine and two by Sommer Pitzer cut an eight-point lead to 52-50, and McChristine scored with 1:52 left to bring ISU within 54-52, but the Sycamores couldn't score down the stretch.
Folks completed an outstanding weekend by leading the Sycamores with 11 points and six rebounds. Jasmine Elder hit a first-quarter 3-pointer for her first points of the season as ISU had 12 players available for coach Vicki Hall (with LeAndra Echi and Cece Mayo still working their way back).
ISU outshot its hosts slightly, but missed 14 of its final 17 3-point attempts after hitting three in the first quarter. The Sycamores also had 20 turnovers while forcing only 12 by the Ramblers, and McChristine was limited to 19 minutes by foul trouble as the Sycamores were whistled 21 times and the hosts just 10.
Indiana State has a home series this week against Illinois State on Thursday and Friday, both tipoffs at 6 p.m.
INDIANA STATE (52) — McChristine 2-3 2-3 6, Latu 2-3 0-0 6, Westerfeld 1-2 2-2 4, Hunter 3-13 1-2 8, Anderson 0-2 2-2 2, Folks 5-5 1-2 11, Pitzer 2-9 2-2 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Elder 1-4 0-0 3, Stumbo 0-0 0-0 0, Glanton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 FG, 10-13 FT, 52 TP.
LOYOLA (59) — Tanin 1-2 0-0 2, Day 4-7 4-6 12, Rice 3-11 2-2 9, Chandler 0-3 0-0 0, Hampton-Bey 1-10 2-4 4, Evans 3-9 0-0 6, Brown 4-7 1-1 12, Johnson 2-4 5-7 9, Nolan 1-2 2-2 5, Galanopoulos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 FG, 16-22 FT, 59 TP.
Indiana State=12=16=12=12=—=52
Loyola=12=17=15=15=—=59
3-point shooting — ISU 6-23 (Latu 2-2, Lalic 2-4, Elder 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Williams 0-3, Pitzer 0-5), Loyola 5-19 (Brown 3-5, Nolan 1-1, Rice 1-5, Hampton-Bey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Evans 0-4). Total fouls — ISU 21, Loyola 10. Turnovers — ISU 20 (Folks 4, Westerfeld 3, Hunter 3, Anderson 2, Williams 2, Elder 2, McChristine, Latu, Anderson, Pitzer), Loyola 12 (Chandler 2, Hampton-Bey 2, Johnson 2, Nolan 2). Rebounds — ISU 35 (Folks 6, McChristine 5, Hunter 4, Williams 4, Latu 3, Westerfeld 3, Pitzer 2, Anderson, Elder, Glanton, Team 5), Loyola 36 (Day 6, Hampton-Bey 6). Steals — ISU 7 (McChristine 2, Hunter 2, Wiilliams 2, Anderson), Loyola 7 (Tanin 2, Hampton-Bey 2). Blocks — ISU 3 (McChristine, Williams, Glanton), Loyola 2 (Chandler, Johnson).
Next — Indiana State (4-3, 1-1 MVC) hosts Illinois State on Thursday and Friday. Loyola (3-3, 1-1) plays Friday and Saturday at Missouri State.
