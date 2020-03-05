Indiana State’s women’s basketball team faced an uphill climb against one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s best programs – Bradley.
However the Sycamores nearly made it to the summit at Hulman Center on Thursday – nearly.
ISU pushed Bradley, but ultimately fell 68-59 in a hard-fought contest.
ISU never trailed by more than the nine-point margin the Braves won by. ISU led briefly in the third quarter, but a shooting slump in that period ultimately gave Bradley the room it needed to outlast the Sycamores.
Marie Hunter led ISU with 18 points as she converted 7 of 15 from the field. Hunter’s effort tied a career-high set in the opener at Kansas. Hunter has averaged 16 points in ISU’s last three contests.
Jamyra McChristine added 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was her fourth double-double of the season and first since Jan. 12.
Lasha Petree led Bradley with 24 points. Chelsea Brackman had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Bradley won the battle of the boards by a 40-28 count.
Bradley (21-7, 12-5) led 19-12 in the first quarter, but from that point forward, ISU hung with the Braves. ISU closed its deficit to four by the end of the quarter.
The Sycamores never led in the second quarter, but were also never behind by more than six. By halftime, Bradley’s lead was just 36-35.
A Sommer Pitzer 3-pointer early in the third quarter staked ISU to a 38-36 lead, but it would be the only field goal the Sycamores would convert in the quarter.
ISU (5-24, 3-14) was 1 of 9 from the field in the period and Bradley led 48-43 by the end of the quarter.
The closest ISU could get in the final period was 53-49 after a Del’Janae Williams 3-pointer. It was a five-point game as late as the 2:21 mark, but Bradley put the game away at the free-throw line.
ISU finishes its regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday as Illinois State visits Hulman Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.