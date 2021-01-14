ISU women back in action at Drake

The Indiana State women's basketball team will play two Missouri Valley Conference games at Drake — one Friday and one Saturday.
Tipoffs are slated for 6 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively inside the Knapp Center.
Coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores are coming off a pair of home losses to Illinois State last weekend, dropping their records to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the MVC. Meanwhile, Drake is 5-6 and 3-1 respectively. The Bulldogs, who swept two games at Evansville last weekend, are tied with Bradley and Northern Iowa for the first place in the conference.
ISU has been led by senior forward Jamyra McChristine, averaging 10.2 and 7.0 rebounds per game. Top scorers for Drake, coached by Jennie Baranczyk, are 6-foot sophomore forward Grace Berg (15.8 ppg), 5-8 senior guard Maddie Monahan (13.9 ppg) and 5-6 junior guard Kierra Collier (13.4 ppg).
