ISU women announce part of their non-conference schedule

Indiana State women’s basketball has released a portion of its non-conference schedule, new coach Chad Killinger announced Wednesday afternoon.
Of the announced portion of the schedule, ISU will host three home games, as well as a road matchup with a Big Ten opponent.
“The young women in our program have been working hard to prepare for the beginning of practice and the upcoming season,” Killinger said. “We are looking forward to competing against a non-conference schedule that will provide us with different challenges with each opponent we face and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow together as a family as we lay the foundation of our program.”
Fans will get their first look at the Sycamores on Nov. 9 when Stephens College visits the Hulman Center for a matchup before hitting the road for a game with Saint Louis on Nov. 14. The Sycamores will return home on Nov. 17 to take on over-the-border rival, Eastern Illinois, prior to a road game at Western Kentucky on Nov. 24.
Indiana State will also begin December on the road, making the journey north to face Chicago State on Dec. 1. Western Michigan will make their way to Terre Haute on Dec. 4, a week before the Blue and White head to Big Ten country to take-on Nebraska on Dec. 11.
The non-conference season will end on the road at Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 20.
“Our schedule has been completed and three additional games will be announced as those contracts are finalized,” Killinger said.
ISU hopes it can turn in the right direction after two straight seasons with just five wins — and there have been only five home wins in the last two seasons. Killinger replaced Vicki Hall, who left after compiling a 21-59 record. Hall is now on the staff on the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.
Several players return from the 2021 team including Marie Hunter, Essy Latu, Sommer Pitzer, Adrian Folks, Hattie Westerfeld, Caitlin Anderson, Natalia Lalic and Del'Janae Williams. They combined to score 51.1 points in 2021.
