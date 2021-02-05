ISU will try to maintain momentum away from Hulman Center

These days, the Missouri Valley Conference schedule is more like a football schedule.
By the time it hit the road on Friday, Indiana State will have spent 18 consecutive days in Terre Haute. For college basketball? That's an extremely long period of time during conference play.
Finally, ISU will sleep in hotels and play out of their comfort zone as it treks to Northern Iowa for a two-game set at McLeod Center starting on Saturday.
ISU will be going right into the heart of the polar vortex — low temperatures in UNI's Cedar Valley home are predicted to be minus-double digits ... in air temperature — but apart from dressing warm, the bigger concern is the Panthers.
UNI has had an adversity-tinged season. The biggest blow came early when MVC Preseason Player of the Year A.J. Green was lost for the season due to a hip injury. The do-everything point guard only played three games for the Panthers.
That set off a cascading effect as the rest of the Panthers had to adjust to different roles, a situation not helped when Green's back-up — Antwan Kimmons — left the team for personal reasons.
UNI, picked to win the MVC, has sputtered to 5-11 and 3-7 in the MVC, but don't be fooled by the records.
UNI still ranks in the middle of the pack in most conference-only team statistics and is the MVC's best rebounding team in league games. Slowly, UNI has adjusted to life without Green and the Panthers were able to get a split at Southern Illinois last weekend.
Veterans Trae Berhow and Noah Carter, who had roles which called for them to play off of Green, are now primary scorers on the perimeter. They're both averaging double-figures. Freshman Bowen Born is playing point guard and he's converting 41.3% from 3-point range.
Junior center Austin Phyfe is a familiar presence in the middle, averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he is one of the biggest paint presences in the league.
One thing that will also be different about this trip is the presence of fans. A maximum of 2,000 can be admitted to the McLeod Center — if they want to brave the Arctic conditions to do so.
"They will have a home-court advantage. We know we have to play really good basketball to have a chance to win," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
UNI always plays physical, but ISU feels like it has made significant progress taking the physical aspects of the game to its opponents.
"It's really just a mentality. We're getting it through our heads that we have to be mentally and physically tough to play this game. It showed in both games against Bradley and we keep that same mentality against UNI, we can keep doing what we do," ISU forward Jake LaRavia said.
For the Sycamores, this trip is about maintaining momentum. The six-game win streak is the longest in MVC play since 2010-11.
"We know UNI is going to bring it. We're locked into our practice and we're looking forward to going in there and do what we do," LaRavia said. "I think we were timid when we lost a couple of games, maybe let in some outside noise. This win streak gives us confidence and should show who we are and that we can persevere and be tough."
ISU still has league position to protect too. Though ISU is 7-5 and well ahead of UNI in the standings at present, but if UNI were to sweep, the teams would be even in the loss column.
"We don't care about their record, we have way too much respect for those guys. They've had COVID, they've had injuries and right now? They're hitting their stride to play as well as they have in a while," Lansing said.
Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
• Howard returns — Tobias Howard Jr.'s suspension has been lifted. The graduate transfer practiced this week. He will not make the trip to UNI, however, as he hasn't taken part in any team activities for over a week.
"It's good to get him back. He wanted to be back. Sometimes, when you get something you cherish and love taken away from you, sometimes it's a good lesson to learn how important that is to your life. The guys are happy to have him back. He won't travel with us, but he's practicing [Thursday], Friday and next Tuesday. We're looking forward to getting him back into action for us," Lansing said.
ISU at Northern Iowa
Tipoff — 4 p.m. on Sunday & 5 p.m. on Monday.
Broadcasts — TV: ESPNU on Saturday, Fox Sports Midwest on Sunday. Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 32-28. The teams split the season series in 2020.
Last time out – ISU defeated Bradley 67-55 on Monday. UNI fell at Southern Illinois 71-68 on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (10-7, 7-5) — G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 14.9, 5.1 rpg), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.6), G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 3.5), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11.8, 6 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 8.5, 6.2 rpg) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6.9), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 4 ppg), G Cam Bacote (6-3, Jr., 1.6), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.7) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (176-161 at ISU, 11th year).
Northern Iowa Panthers (5-11, 3-7) — G Bowen Born (5-11, Fr., 11.5), G Trae Berhow (6-5, Sr., 13 ppg), G Nate Heise (6-4, Fr., 7.6), F Noah Carter (6-6, So., 10.5) and C Austin Phyfe (6-9, Jr., 11 ppg, 7.1 rpg) are possible starters. F Tytan Anderson (6-6, Fr., 7 ppg), G Tywhon Pickford (6-4, Sr., 4.8), F James Betz (6-6, So., 4.6), F Cole Henry (6-9, Fr., 2 ppg) and F Goanar Mar (6-7, Sr., 1.8) are key reserves.
Coach — Ben Jacobson (296-185 at UNI; 15th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, G Tobias Howard Jr., C Nick Hittle (back) & G-F Kailex Stephens (Achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU travels to Evansville on Feb. 14. UNI plays at Drake on Feb. 10.
