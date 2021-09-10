ISU will try for Power Five glory again at Northwestern

Is this the year that Indiana State finally breaks through against a Power Five opponent? The Sycamores will try again against a Big Ten foe they've never played before — Northwestern. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
In 33 tries, the Sycamores have never been able to beat a team from a Power Five league. There have been close calls — a four-point loss at Florida in 1983, a one-point loss at Kansas State in 1991, a seven-point defeat at Indiana in 2012 that came down to a Hail Mary at the gun, and a six-point loss at Purdue a year later.
There have even been forfeits (Oklahoma State, 1992) and vacancies (Penn State, 2011) that happened in the Sycamores' favor after the fact, as well as wins over programs that weren't Power Five at the time (Louisville), but who have since ascended to that level, but there have been no on-field victories over an active Power Five team.
The last two tries were valiant ones. In 2018, in a deluge at the ACC's Louisville, ISU was tied late in the third quarter before a quarterback change lifted the Cardinals to a 31-7 win. In 2019 at Big 12 strugglers Kansas, ISU was tied with 2:20 left when the Jayhawks scored the winning TD in a 24-17 triumph.
What will it take this time? Before the Sycamores can contemplate that, they have to get their own house in-order. ISU defeated Eastern Illinois 26-21 in its opener in a Week Zero contest on Aug. 28. The Sycamores did winning things — forced turnovers, held the Panthers on third down — but also struggled in other areas, particularly third-down conversions (3-for-14), pass interference (five penalties) and tackling.
ISU coach Curt Mallory has always stressed first-to-second week improvement. That mantra has been spoken again in the two weeks that the Sycamores have had to get ready for the Wildcats.
Mallory called the two week preparation "phenomenal", but what was worked on?
First, the playbook and how it relates to quarterback Anthony Thompson.
"[Going into the season] we looked at what we thought he could handle and cut back some stuff. We honed in on things he did well. Sometimes, you try to do too much," Mallory said.
Note that Mallory is talking about Thompson, not the offense overall. ISU did show it's Wildcat look with both Michael Haupert and tight end Zach Larkin, a former quarterback, against EIU. It would be a surprise not to see it in some form against Northwestern.
Mallory also wants to ensure that the Sycamores have no turnovers, a big key when playing FBS competition.
"We have to not turn the ball over, which we did do [against Eastern Illinois], but we weren't great with our ball security. I'm sure they'll see that on film, that's been a big emphasis for us. You can't put yourself behind by hurting yourself.
Defensively, even though ISU forced two turnovers, there were areas to shore up.
"Defensively, we wanted to put them in situations to improve on third down, two-minute and red zone, which we have to improve on," Mallory said.
Turnovers cut both ways. If ISU can force turnovers, Northwestern
"Their play determines how opportunistic we can be to get turnovers. When you think about it, when you run to the ball, if a guy is making a tackle, the guy running to that can get an arm in there and get a punch on the ball. We have to do our job to run to the ball. It's the best way to get turnovers," ISU safety Michael Thomas said.
Northwestern (0-1) are defending Big Ten West Division champions, but the Wildcats lost many of its key pieces, particularly from their stingy defense, where the top player in all three units moved on.
The Wildcats fell 38-21 at Ryan Field in their opener against Michigan State on Sept. 3, but even in that loss, there are the usual concerns that FBS opponents pose. Northwestern fell behind by two touchdowns early, thanks to running success from Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III, a Wake Forest transfer who finished with 264 rushing yards, but the Wildcats chased the game admirably.
Quarterback Hunter Johnson was efficient, even with Michigan State being able to set up against the pass with with the Wildcats behind. Johnson completed 30 of 43 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the comeback effort.
Northwestern didn't run as well against Michigan State's defense, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, though Evan Hull had 87 rushing yards in just nine carries.
Defensively, Northwestern returns All-American Brandon Joseph at safety. Chris Bergin, the only remaining part of Northwestern's "Irish Law Firm" linebacker trio that made the Wildcats so stout in 2020, is back and he had 10 tackles against the Spartans. Still, Michigan State rolled up 511 yards of total offense on the Wildcats' home patch.
"We've all seen it and can say, 'If they can do it, we can do it too.' We'll continue to do things we do as well and what we think is good. We'll believe the game plan we have and that it will work the same. We're hoping for the best and working hard," ISU running back Peterson Kerlegrand said.
Win or lose, Mallory admires the growth of Northwestern's program in the last 30 years. When Mallory played against the Wildcats as a Michigan Wolverine in the early 1990s, Northwestern's program was moribund. In the mid-1990s, Northwestern rocketed to prominence, partly behind All-American linebacker Pat Fitzgerald, now the Wildcats coach.
"I look at every program and I don't know if there's a program I more than Northwestern and what they've done," Mallory said.
