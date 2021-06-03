No matter which baseball team emerges from the Indiana State-Georgia Tech opener in the NCAA Nashville Regional on Friday, the prospect of what comes next for the winner looms large over the proceedings.
Host and top regional seed Vanderbilt are the defending College World Series champions, having won the event in 2019, and with no 2020 season, the Commodores are still the most recent winners of college baseball’s most coveted prize.
Vanderbilt has had very little slippage since then and the ‘Dores still have two of college baseball’s best pitchers – Jack Leiter (2.28) and Kumar Rocker (2.86), whom ISU faced in its 2019 visit to Nashville.
So while the mission for the No. 3-seeded Sycamores and No. 2-seeded Yellowjackets is to win the game at hand to stay in the winner’s bracket – the two teams open the regional at 1 p.m. EDT – both teams have to consider what’s on the horizon if they accomplish the mission.
For ISU, which is making its second straight appearance in a NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 1986-87 – the pitching choice is relatively clear cut for the Georgia Tech contest. Geremy Guerrero, the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, will start for the Sycamores. Any temptation for ISU (30-20) to hold Guerrero back for a game against Vanderbilt is mitigated by the fact that Georgia Tech has an impressive lineup the Sycamores have to find a way to contain.
Georgia Tech (29-23) hit .283 as a team, and while they don’t possess a slugger or two that leads the nation in home runs, the Yellowjackets might be a tougher nut to crack because they hit so well throughout their lineup. Catcher Kevin Parada led the ACC in doubles with 20 and shortstop Luke Waddell was among the ACC leaders in base hits with 66.
Georgia Tech is also resilient. It won five one-run games and played seven one-run games out of its last 11.
“They’re going to be the best lineup that we’ve faced, one to nine, in terms of their approach at the plate. The way they handle different parts of the zone, they way they pull the ball, but yet, have the ability to stay back on off-speed pitches and drive them the other way. We’ve been impressive with them as anyone we’ve seen on tape all year,” Hannahs said.
So while Georgia Tech’s lineup poses problems for the Sycamores, the Yellowjackets have issues to contend with on the mound. Among their starting pitchers, only Brant Hurter (3.74) had an ERA below four. Georgia Tech’s team ERA is 5.82.
So while ISU believes in its pitching depth beyond Guerrero, do the Yellowjackets believe in theirs? It is a distinct possibility Georgia Tech could save Hurter for a potential Vanderbilt match-up if the ‘Jackets don’t fear the Sycamores’ lineup. If that were the case, that could give the Sycamores an unexpected edge at the plate in the opener.
“We’ve kicked that question around. We obviously have to make sure we stay out of the loser’ bracket, so we play one game at a time. If they feel their best chance to beat Vandy and they can slide a guy by us? They may very well go a different direction,” Hannahs said.
ISU’s offense was good at the MVC Tournament, where the Sycamores went 3-2 and finished as runners-up. In the five games, ISU hit double-digit hit totals four times, though it was mixed in with a one-hitter pitched by Dallas Baptist’s Luke Eldred. Shortstop Jordan Schaffer has been particularly hot. Schaffer has a nine-game hitting streak and has hit a sizzling .575 over that stretch.
Ellison Hanna II found his power stroke with three home runs at the tournament and catcher Max Wright maintained his consistent hitting.
ISU was able to stay on the winner’s side of the bracket in 2019 when it beat McNeese State in its opener. If ISU doesn’t do so this time, Presbyterian (22-21) likely awaits on Saturday. The Blue Hose were surprise winners of the Big South Conference Tournament.
One thing that is much different from 2019 is the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. While pandemic-related restrictions are being lifted nationwide, the NCAA is still limiting access teams have to the public.
There is no set-up akin to the NCAA basketball tournaments in March – when both men’s and women’s teams sheltered in-place in Indianapolis and San Antonio, respectively, inside hotels and buildings restricted for their use. However, at the field itself, Tier 1 personnel – players, coaches, athletic trainers – are tested and they are the only ones allowed on the field.
Access to the park itself is restricted as well. Thursday is normally a day where the fans can watch teams practice, the traditional media does interviews, and the college-based sports information staff also does their own media work, but there was none of that at Frank Hawkins Field this time.
“The strictness on who’s allowed on the field or in the dugout has been noticed. That’s the biggest difference from before. No one was in there. It was kind of a downer. Normally, you have people hanging around at practice and even some fans to watch, but today? It was completely bare,” said Hannahs, who said it’s more open at the team hotel.
Because on-field activity has been isolated, Hannahs feels the players who didn’t go through ISU’s 2019 odyssey to Vanderbilt still haven’t had the taste of being at a regional yet – but they will.
“The players are really up. The guys in the program who went in 2019 and know what this is about and how electric it is are excited. The rest haven’t had that taste, but once people get in the stands, they’ll get it. They’re all excited and ready to play,” Hannahs said.
The winner of the Nashville Regional, which concludes either Sunday or Monday, will play the winner of the Greenville Regional in a super-regional the following weekend. East Carolina, Charlotte, Maryland and Norfolk State are jockeying for the Greenville Regional title.
NASHVILLE REGIONAL
Friday (all times EDT)
Game 1 – No. 2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. No. 3 Indiana State (30-19), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)
Game 2 – No. 1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. No. 4 Presbyterian (22-21), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon
Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Monday
Game 7* - Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.
* If necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.