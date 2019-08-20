Like several other Indiana State offensive units, the wide receiver and tight end group is chock full of veterans.
Five wide receivers and two tight ends on the roster caught at least one pass for the 2018 Sycamores. Several players' college experiences go back further than that. Add Iowa transfer Dominique Dafney to the list and there's one more receiver with experience.
So like the other experienced units on the offensive side of the ball, ISU's wide receivers are no longer at the 100 level of learning college football. Many are in the advanced studies portion of their experience.
So how do they get better? ISU wide receivers Dante Hendrix and Rontrez Morgan — two of the most accomplishments wideouts — both had the same answer.
"My biggest thing is film work. I want to know the defense, read it, and know how to react no matter what they throw at us," Morgan said.
"I look at the defense as a whole and their formation. I look at the strengths and weaknesses of the secondary. I know when I get in the game how they're going to play each situation," Hendrix explained.
Morgan, a junior, and Hendrix, still just a sophomore after missing the 2017 season due to injury, are going to be important lynch pins for the ISU offense. Hendrix had 47 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns, good enough to earn All-MVFC honors. Morgan had 15 catches for 211 yards, but also missed five games due to injury. He had the second-highest yards per game on the team.
The pass-catching options don't end with Morgan and Hendrix. Dante Jones II quietly had the second-most amount of catches with 20 for 251 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Sullivan native Dakota Caton had an excellent freshman campaign with 19 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Wildt, a Rose-Hulman transfer, had 12 catches.
Add to those veterans Dafney and a promising redshirt freshman in Daijon Collins? It's an embarrassment of riches.
"Coach [Joe] Hastings [ISU wide receivers coach] has done a good job with these guys. They went with eight guys in the first group. Any of those eight guys can go with the one's and we were able to keep guys healthy in camp too. You have guys who save each other's legs a bit," Mallory said.
ISU also has veteran depth at tight end. Junior Zach Larkin, now long past his days as a quarterback, had five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns as a tight end in 2018. Though the position switch occurred in 2017, Mallory still marvels at the unselfishness Larkin displayed in taking a new position on.
"He may have been a third or fourth-string quarterback and we had a meeting. Not knowing Zach back then like I do now? I wasn't sure what the meeting would entail. I thought maybe he was looking to transfer. It was just the opposite. He wanted to help the team. He's gone from 217 pounds to 237. He's worked tremendously hard," said Mallory, who also said Larkin was one of ISU football's best students.
Larkin is comfortable being a tight end, but like the receivers, continues to work on his craft.
"Obviously, there's a lot more development I need to do, but I want to be a better point-of-attack blocker and run to my side and block those defensive ends. I also want to work on my route running. Matae [Thomas] is a former wide receiver who is now a tight end. He's brought a lot to the group," Larkin said.
Larkin's backups include Matae Thomas and sophomore Tynan Williams, who had four catches in 2018. Former Terre Haute South standout Ethan Cox is also in the mix.
One big thing for all of the receivers? They've all had a year to work with quarterback Ryan Boyle. That should make a big difference given that Boyle was a late addition in 2018.
"The thing about Ryan? He's a leader and he's the leader of this team. I've got his back, we've all got his back," Hendrix said.
ISU WIDE RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS
• Projected starters — WR Rontrez Morgan (5-11, 179, Jr.), WR Dante Hendrix (6-3, 195, So.), TE Zach Larkin (6-5, 245, Jr.)
• Returning reserves — WR Dante Jones II (6-2, 210, Sr.), WR Dakota Caton (5-10, 175, So.), WR Joe Wildt (6-3, 215, Jr.), WR Mariel Jennings (6-3, 190, So.), WR Trey Powell (6-2, 200, So.), WR Darrick Webster (6-1, 190, Jr.), TE Tynan Williams (6-3, 240, So.), TE Ethan Cox (6-4, 240, Jr.).
• New — WR Daijon Collins (5-9, 165, Fr.), WR Michael Griffin (6-2, 195, Fr.), WR Nate Barrett (5-11, 180, RFr.), WR Reece Milligan (5-11, 170, Fr.), WR Shaneal Greene (6-3, 195, RFr.), WR Dominique Dafney (6-3, 235, Sr., transfer from Iowa), TE Matae Thomas (6-5, 230, RFr.), TE Henry Woodcock (6-3, 240, RFr.), TE Bryce Gee (6-2, 225, RFr.), TE Jack Schmitz (6-4, 210, Fr.)
• Position coaches — Joe Hastings (wide receivers), Tyler Funk (tight ends).
