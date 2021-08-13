Much of what you need to know about Indiana State's wide receivers and tight ends is told by the statistics the Sycamores have racked up already in the passing game.
Counting only the players who have previously suited up for the Sycamores, ISU returns 177 catches, 2,199 yards and 13 touchdown catches among the receivers and tight ends on its roster. A quick breakdown:
• Wide receviers Dante Hendrix (98 catches, 1,334 yards, 6 TD catches) and Rontrez Morgan (34-482-3) have been in the program from the beginning of the Curt Mallory era. Daijon Collins (12-75) played regularly in 2019.
• Tight end Zach Larkin has 25 career catches for 223 yards and three TD catches. Matae Thomas spelled him at times and effectively in 2019 and Henry Woodcock has also contributed.
The above tally does not count the Big Ten experience brought to the team by Purdue transfer Noah Ellison and Minnesota transfer Harry Van Dyne, nor the 41 catches, 677 yards and three touchdown catches by Phazione McClurge at his previous stop, Cornell. Nor does the above tally take into account Dakota Caton, who would have been part of this mix if not for a torn ACL.
In other words, the potential of ISU's passing game is boundless — if the Sycamores can settle in and get a quarterback who can deliver on the promise.
If ISU can? It has the potential to have a very dangerous offense. Certainly the receivers believe that to be true.
"This offense is very dangerous from the inside the offensive line all the way out. When we start clicking? No one in the conference will stop us," Morgan said.
Above and beyond the potential production, Mallory is pleased with the leadership from the veterans.
"I've been pleased with the two older guys — Dante and Rontrez — and the leadership they bring and the accountability they bring. They hold guys to a standard every day. Who better to learn from than Rontrez and Dante?" Mallory said.
Specific to the passing game is how ISU will take advantage of so many weapons. To that end, ISU has built a core of different types of receivers. Van Dyne and Hendrix are bigger targets. Ellison, Morgan and Collins are smaller, but adept at curl routes and shorter patterns that open things up downfield.
The tight ends play a significant role too. As Larkin explained.
"We're trying to throw a lot of different looks out there since we have so many guys who can make plays. We want to manipulate the defenses a lot and having a lot of options certainly isn't a problem," Larkin said. "[The tight ends] want to create mismatches so the defense can't just drop back and cover our receivers. We can run block and make catches, but we want all the mismatches we can create as possible."
Veteran savvy comes into play as well. Morgan said there can be some improvisation in the routes when tendencies are so well known among the group.
"Having a lot of vets on the team is just big. Everyone knows what everyone else does. You may run a route a little different than what it is to get someone else open. Having that connection with everybody comes very fluently," Morgan said.
As far as the classic case of only having one ball to get to multiple, worthy targets? Not a problem as far as the targets are concerned.
"We don't have any selfish guys. If Dante makes a play? Everyone is celebrating. If I make a play? Everyone is celebrating. Whoever gets the ball and can help the team? That's what we're going for," Morgan said.
"That comes down to the coaches. They scheme up certain plays for certain people. If people are making plays? We're all going to get excited. It's nice to get the ball, but that's not the first thing on anyone's minds," said Larkin, who is now up to a very tight end weight of 250 pounds after starting out as a 195-pound quarterback with the Sycamores in 2017.
While Hendrix, Morgan, Collins, Larkin, Thomas and Woodcock are established, the three transfers — Ellison, McClurge and Van Dyne — bring exciting new possibilities. Mallory singled out Ellison for his improvement from spring to fall camp. Ellison never had a catch at Purdue, but was obviously good enough to be deemed by the Boilermakers' staff to play at the Big Ten level.
"I'm really excited about Noah Ellison and how he's improved. He did good in the spring, but he left some plays out there. You're not seeing that in camp. Probably the biggest surprise this camp and his ability to make plays. We knew he had it in them. He's had an excellent camp. I'm really pleased with Harry Van Dyne. Those two guys I've been pleased with," Mallory said.
Of course, it all comes back to the quarterback battle — now a mano-a-mano between veteran Kurtis Wilderman and Northern Illinois transfer Anthony Thompson. Gunnar See sprained his thumb on Aug. 12 and isn't throwing at present.
"We've narrowed it to two. Gunnar unfortunately had a thumb sprain that will keep him out. Both [Thompson and Wilderman] are playing really well. It's going to be a hard decision, but at the end of the day? We'll need them both. We have to make a decision early next week two weeks prior to our game [against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28]," Mallory said.
With all of the experience, there isn't a lot of room for younger contributors to show through, though Mallory mentioned that true freshman tight end Tyce Ferrell has been very good in camp.
That doesn't mean there isn't youth around. There are 12 redshirt and true freshmen among the receivers and tight ends, including Terre Haute products James Mallory and Jace Russell as well as Marshall, Ill. tight end Lance Rees.
ISU WIDE RECEIVERS and TIGHT ENDS
• Proven contributors — WR Daijon Collins (5-9, 180, So.), WR Dante Hendrix (6-3, 205, Jr.), TE Zach Larkin (6-5, 250, Sr.), WR Rontrez Morgan (5-11, 175, Sr.), TE Matae Thomas (6-5, 250, So.), TE Henry Woodcock (6-3, 235, So.).
• New — WR Noah Ellison (6-1, 195, Jr., transfer from Purdue), WR Phazione McClurge (6-2, 190, Gr., transfer from Cornell), WR Harry Van Dyne (6-5, 210, Jr., transfer from Minnesota)
• Other contributors — WR Tanner Klein (6-0, 195, RFr.), TE Jack Schmitz (6-4, 230, RFr.).
• True freshmen — WR Ethan Chambers (6-1, 185, Fr.), TE Tyce Ferrell (6-4, 225, Fr.), WR Jared Kistler (6-3, 210, Fr.), WR James Mallory (6-1, 180, Fr.), WR Bailen Murphy (6-3, 190, Fr.), WR Malachi Qualls (6-1, 195, Fr.), TE Lance Rees (6-4, 235, Fr.), WR DeAndre Rhodes (6-3, 185, Fr.), WR Jace Russell (5-10, 175, Fr.), WR Michael Vazquez (6-0, 210, Fr.).
• Injured — WR Dakota Caton (5-10, 185, Jr., torn ACL).
• Position coaches — Collin Coffer (receivers), Tyler Funk (tight ends).
