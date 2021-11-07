Hired to replace the departed Vicki Hall in April, Chad Killinger came to the Indiana State women’s basketball program with a 9-2 NCAA Division I record because he served 11 games as interim head coach at East Carolina in 2018.
That’s a winning percentage of 81.8.
Now he’s a full-time D-I head coach for the first time. And If Killinger continues to win at that pace at ISU, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett may hand him the key to the city by mid-season.
Before any new keys get made at the nearest hardware store, however, consider these facts:
• The Sycamores concluded last season by losing 13 of their last 14 games.
• Hall posted overall records of 11-19, 5-25 and 5-15 before she and the university “mutually agreed” for her to leave the program. In other words, winning as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference isn’t easy.
• The Sycamores’ last season with a winning record was 2014-15 when they finished 17-13 under then-coach Joey Wells.
Killinger is aware and unafraid of these challenges, which begin Tuesday with a home game against NAIA school Stephens College (Mo.) at 6 p.m. inside newly renovated Hulman Center.
In a recent interview with the Tribune-Star, Killinger rattled off names of players who might start early on, although some or all may change during the course of the season.
One is 6-foot-2 freshman Arianna “Nani” Smith from Columbus, Ohio, at the center position.
“She’s got a lot of energy,” Killinger said. “She’s hard to keep off the boards. She’s getting better in the post in terms of finishing and understanding playing against people her size. Obviously, that’s a big adjustment for a kid coming out of high school.”
Among the returnees who have made a positive impression on Killinger are 5-6 junior point guard Caitlin Anderson, 5-7 grad-student guard Marie Hunter (taking a fifth year of eligibility based on the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules) and 5-11 senior guard Natalia Lalic.
Last season’s leading scorer, 6-0 junior forward Adrian Folks (9.6 points per game), also is back and Killinger said she’s showing improvement as well.
Killinger said if Folks plays well more consistently, her scoring and other statistical averages could rise considerably.
“My biggest thing is trying to get kids to play to their strengths,” Killinger pointed out. “Continue to work on your weaknesses in practice and get better at those. But once the lights come on and it’s game time, make sure that you’re playing to your strengths.
“I think that goes a long way toward individual success, which creates team success. So with a lot of them [including Folks], it’s just going to be about consistency.”
Killinger noted that learning his system of offense — compared to the previous system — is taking some time for the returnees.
“They’re allowed some freedom to play and make reads” he explained. “We’re trusting them to go out there and make decisions and make plays and just play the game.
“We want to play fast, but under control. We really want to limit our turnovers and try to make sure we’re getting good shots.”
Killinger thinks returnees Sommer Pitzer (5-5 junior guard), Essy Latu (5-10 senior guard/forward) and Del’Janae Williams (5-8 junior guard) will contribute mightily as well. So will 5-7 junior guard Anna McKendree, a transfer from Nicholls State.
“All of those guards are capable of knocking down that 3[-pointer],” Killinger stressed. “I think it’s just a matter of making sure you’re getting shots in a rhythm when your hands and feet are set ready to shoot the ball and understanding not to rush your shot. I think they’ve done a pretty good job of learning that.”
One significant bit of bad news, personnel-wise, is that 6-3 junior forward Hattie Westerfeld tore her ACL a while back and will redshirt this season.
But Killinger hopes the additions of Smith, Florence Tshimanga (6-3 senior center) and Tonysha Curry (5-10 graduate guard) can help make up for anyone’s absence.
“We can go ‘small’ or we can go ‘big,’” Killinger mentioned. “I think every game is going to be a little bit different.”
Enough about offense. What about defense? MVC teams have been known to score a point or two.
“The No. 1 thing we want to do is challenge shots,” Killinger emphasized. “If you can do that and not just give up wide-open shots . . . Challenging shots and controlling the boards are probably the two biggest things from a defensive standpoint that we will hope to focus on.
“And once you do that, that just creates transition opportunities for yourself to be able to get out and play fast.
“In the past, teams I’ve coached have been pretty good defensively.”
Looking closer at the MVC, Killinger seems unfazed by the Sycamores’ No. 9 ranking the league’s preseason poll.
He’s aiming for the No. 1 spot, but he won’t cry anyone a river if they finish in the top half of the 10-team conference.
Eighth in the standings? No. That’s not enough improvement to satisfy him, Killinger said.
“We’re striving to try to finish in that top half this year,” he admitted. “We mainly want to teach those kids how to win.
“I’m one that goes into a game with the mentality that ‘we’re going to win.’”
Killinger realizes that a lot of MVC teams, including favored-to-win Missouri State, have several key players returning this season. So finishing in the top half will require more than a strong mentality.
“It’s a very deep league in terms of talent,” he assessed.
“I think it’ll be exciting to see how it all plays out with some new coaches in the league.”
The Indiana State women’s team was able to start practicing in the “new” Hulman Center in late October, so that makes the next few months potentially more exciting for the players and coaches.
One additional thing that could — but hopefully won’t — reduce the level of excitement for everyone involved is the presence of the seemingly never-ending COVID pandemic.
Depending on who you listen to, the coronavirus could still play a factor in how many players are available for each MVC team on a given day or night.
Killinger promises the Sycamores will be as prepared as possible for any virus-related scenarios that arise.
For example, unvaccinated players or staff members will be required to wear a mask on the bench during games. Meanwhile, all team members will wear masks on bus trips to drivable locations.
Asked how many ISU players are unvaccinated, Killinger answered: “One.”
“The kids are willing to do whatever they need to do to be able to play,” he added. “We encourage them every weekend to ‘be smart and make good decisions.’”
