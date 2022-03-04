The finale of Indiana State's season ended like so many Missouri Valley Conference contests that came before it.
The 2022 season was a recurring bad dream of traits the Sycamores simply couldn't shake off. As it was in so many other MVC games, Thursday's 58-53 loss to Illinois State at the MVC Tournament featured two things that killed the Sycamores all season: turnovers and the inability to protect second-half leads.
The Sycamores had 14 turnovers against the Redbirds on Thursday, including several that led directly to Illinois State's fast-break dunks. It was the 15th time this season that the Sycamores had a turnover total in the range between 12 and 15 giveaways.
Even more irritating for the Sycamores was the penchant to give away second-half leads. ISU led by 10 with just over 10 minutes left in the game, but couldn't hold the lead.
It was the 16th time this season the Sycamores led a MVC opponent in the second half, but ISU only managed to win four of the 19 games.
The turnovers and second-half fades were supremely frustrating patterns that never went away. The result? ISU's 11 wins was its lowest since 2017, but only eight were Division I victories. That's the lowest Division I win haul since ISU was 6-23 during the 2003 season. ISU's four MVC wins was its lowest total since 2006.
"It's not like we're eons off and not competitive, but at the end of the day? Four-and-15 [in the MVC] is 4-15 no matter how you slice it and dice it. No one cares whether you're competitive or not," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
"The one thing I wasn't able to instill, and will bother me, is the value of the preparation and how important every single practice and every single day is from June," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
Schertz's first season was rife with challenges. Tyreke Key, the expected go-to player, injured his shoulder just before the season began and will not play for the Sycamores again after entering the transfer portal.
COVID-19 struck the team twice, both during its trip to South Carolina and right at the start of the MVC season. Depth was not as strong as expected as several players, particularly Cooper Neese, played heavy minutes.
ISU was also burdened by a COVID-19-related compressed February schedule. When previously decent traits, like defense, started to slip in February? There was no break in the schedule to try to fix it.
Statistically, the Sycamores struggled in multiple areas. Schertz's offense seeks out high-percentage and good analytical shots, be it at the rim or beyond the arc. ISU wasn't great in either department. In Valley games, ISU ranked 7th in both two-point shooting (51%) and 3-point shooting (33.8%) while taking the highest volume of 3-point shots in the league.
ISU also gave up more shots than any other team in league play, a symptom of turnovers and the lack of a player who could control the glass. The Sycamores ranked ninth in rebounding in conference contests. All of the above meant the 74.8 points the Sycamores conceded in conference play was the league's worst defensive record.
"Quite frankly, the ups and downs was due to not having a true leader on the team. I put myself in that position and did the best I could," Neese said.
Leadership might be needed, though to its credit, the Sycamores never truly threw in the towel apart from the final regular season game at Illinois State.
"I told them in there [the locker room] that I appreciated the effort. For most of the year, these guys left it out there. It didn't go our way. We lost a ton of close games like this," Schertz said.
So what does ISU need to get better? Neese or Cam Henry could well be go-to players again in 2023, both intend to return, but they have to learn from mistakes they made in their first season as primary scorers in 2022. Decision-making needs to improve, in particular. Both were prone to turnovers.
To make Schertz's offense work, ISU needs at least one more driving threat. And it likely needs at least one more shooter along with someone who can hold down the post.
Incoming freshmen Robbie Avila and Rob Martin are newcomers on the way, but there will almost certainly be more additional new faces on the roster.
Not only does Schertz want to infuse more talent, but the nature of the transfer portal and liberalized transfer rules means players will likely come and go frequently during every offseason. While players you want to keep may be lost, there's opportunity to upgrade if the portal is played right.
What do the players think? ISU forward Kailex Stephens, who had a good first year of playing for the Sycamores, gave his thoughts.
"I think we have to learn attention to details if we're going to be better next year. Coach said he's going to bring in new guys. That's part of it. Our player development, which we have great coaches who help us, because we have to get better individually and collectively is part," Stephens said.
"Once you put those together, with guys who are smart, who can play and pass, dribble and shoot, then I think we'll be better than we were this year," he added.
Schertz is looking forward to having a full season in which to mold the team.
"We'll have a full offseason this year with our guys. Improvement is two things. Internal improvement, which is getting these guys better, there's a lot of work to be done. And we have to recruit at a high level, we have to bring in guys who fit and impact you in a positive way. That's our challenge," Schertz said.
