ISU vs. ISU: 'We don't like them; they don't like us'

ISU vs. ISU. Two teams 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Missouri Valley Football Conference games.
If Indiana State at Illinois State this Saturday sounds like an even game to you, you’re probably right. If it sounds like a game that’s not important in the overall scheme of things, you’re . . . not quite as correct. For one thing . . .
“We don’t like them. They don’t like us,” said Indiana State linebacker Kelvin Broome Jr. this week. “It’s going to be a physical game, and neither [team] has anything to lose.”
“[The Redbirds are] tough and they’re physical,” coach Curt Mallory said. “They’re going to fly around [defensively], and they’re probably the most physical team we’ve played all year.”
Now it’s starting to sound like a lot of fun, and it should. It’s going to be the last game for a lot of players on both sides.
In Terre Haute, and probably in Normal, it was a reflective week of practice. Sycamores had senior speeches every day, during which the players talked about memories and thought about things like weddings.
Broome is one of the few players remaining on the roster who have been Sycamores longer than Mallory has, and his senior speech was a poignant one.
“This place is family,” he said. “We reach out to anybody without hesitation.” He experienced that in an unfortunate way this season, because Kelvin Broome Sr. passed away in September.
“Football doesn’t last forever,” Broome added, “but these are relationships we’ll cherish forever.”
Offensive lineman Isaiah Edwards has impressive longevity of his own. He hadn’t given his speech when he spoke with the Tribune-Star earlier this week, but he knew what he was going to say.
“Three [football] programs in seven years,” said Edwards, who came to Indiana State from Independence Community College and who got a medical redshirt season in addition to his COVID season.
“That’s given me an opportunity to see a lot of faces, and make some of the best friends I’ll have my entire life. These are guys I want to be at my wedding and watching my kids.”
His advice to his teammates, Edwards added, was “when an opportunity comes, make the best of it, because you never know when you’ll get another one. Invest in yourself, or who’s going to invest in you?”
Edwards also said he has no love for the Redbirds, or even their nickname.
“This game means a lot,” he said. “I have a lot of ill will against the color red [ever since a high school rivalry], and I get to suit up with the guys one last time.”
The game means a lot to Mallory and the program too.
“It’s about pride,” the coach said. “Two programs 4-6 that are going to compete very hard to go 5-6.”
A win would give the Sycamores at least five victories for three seasons in a row. “Do you know how many times there have been three seasons in a row when we’ve won at least five?” Mallory asked. “We did so from 2010-2012, and before that the last time was 1994-1996. To be one of those teams building a championship program? It doesn’t just happen.”
Also, he said, “Rivalry games should be at the end of the season. That’s just the way it should be.”
“Coach Mal has flipped this whole program around,” Broome said. “This game is about building momentum for the following year, and so the seniors can have a winning record against those guys [at Illinois State] . . . we might not win a championship this year, but we will in the coming years.”
“One of my goals,” Edwards concluded, “was to leave the place better than I found it, and I feel I’ve accomplished that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.