ISU volleyball wins at Drake for first time since 2013

The Indiana State volleyball team picked up its first win at Drake since 2013 with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16) victory Friday night inside the Knapp Center.
The victory boosted the Sycamores' records to 11-6 overall and 3-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake fell to 8-7 and 3-4 respectively.
Kaitlyn Hamilton led all players and went for a career high 16 kills as she paced the Sycamore offensive attack on the night with a .154 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Karinna Gall joined Hamilton in double-digit kills with 13 as ISU outhit the Bulldogs .166 to .097 in the match.
Terre Haute native Chloe Mason picked up yet another double-double with a 25-assist, 10-dig performance. Libero Melina Tedrow led the Sycamores with 20 digs to go with four assists.
ISU will be back in action Saturday with a 7 p.m. matchup against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
