Indiana State's Karrinna Gall finished one kill and one dig shy of a double-double Friday night, but a balanced attack led Indiana past the Sycamores 3-0 (25-10, 25-23, 25-20) in the season opener for both teams, as part of the Indiana Invitational, inside Wilkinson Hall.
Emma Kaelin led the Sycamores with 11 digs and nine assists, while Melina Tedrow had nine digs. Mallory Keller added four kills, while Jamie Brown and Kaitlyn Hamilton tallied three kills each.
Indiana State got off to a slow start in the first set and never recovered in the opening frame. The Sycamores found themselves down double digits early following multiple errors and never got in a rhythm before dropping the set.
The Sycamores got off to a strong start in the second set, taking a 12-5 lead on the strength of two kills by Gall and block solos by Gall and Hamilton. The Hoosiers staged a comeback, though, and rallied to win the set after a back-and-forth final few points.
IU got out to an early lead in the third set, but Brown and Gall spearheaded a four-point Sycamore run with kills to tie it at 13-apiece midway through. Hamilton and Storm Suhre teamed up for a block assist to put the Trees in front by one, 15-14, but that was the final lead ISU had in the set. Indiana closed the match by taking four of the last five points for its first win of the season.
The Sycamores will return to Indiana Invitational action Saturday with a pair of matches, facing Jacksonville State at noon and Chicago State at 5 p.m. inside Wilkinson Hall.
