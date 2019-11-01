Indiana State junior Nikki White recorded 10 kills and hung tough with Valparaiso, but the host Crusaders eventually earned a volleyball sweep by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 on Friday night inside the Athletics-Recreation Center.
ISU fell to 5-16 overall and 3-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Valparaiso improved to 9-16 and 4-7 respectively.
White led the way with 10 kills and six digs for the Sycamores. Chloe Mason tallied 16 assists in the match, while Melina Tedrow owned 19 digs.
Jaclyn Bulmahn led the way for Valparaiso with 12 kills.
The Sycamores return to the court today when they travel to Loyola for a 5 p.m. matchup in Chicago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.