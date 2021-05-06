ISU travels to Missouri State for pivotal MVC series

Indiana State's magical 2021 baseball season has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks — much of it through no fault of their own.
First, ISU got bruised for the first time during a most faultless season by losing three of four at perennial Missouri Valley Conference title contender Dallas Baptist. That took some of the luster off of ISU's hot start, and a bit of shine off its NCAA regional at-large resume, though it didn't hurt them much in the RPI department as the Sycamores are still in top 20 nationally.
Then ISU — already limited to just three four-game home series — had one of them eliminated from the schedule when last weekend's scheduled opponent — Bradley — couldn't play due to COVID-19 exposure.
ISU (21-11, 8-4) returns to action on Friday with a four-game series at Missouri State. The Sycamores are well-rested, but the stakes are significant.
ISU needs to at least split the four-game series to maintain its momentum and to keep pressure on first-place DBU. The Sycamores are currently two games behind the Patriots as both teams have had a MVC series wiped out due to COVID-19 cases.
Missouri State, also one of the MVC's traditional powers, has not been a happy hunting ground for the Sycamores over the years. ISU is just 8-16 all-time at Hammons Field and has dropped 11 of the last 13 games to Missouri State. ISU has not won a road series at Missouri State since 2007.
However, the Bears (15-16, 5-7) are not playing up to their usual standard. Missouri State is coming off of a four-game sweep at the hands of Southern Illinois. Missouri State took three of four from Evansville and split with Bradley in its only other MVC series.
ISU will try to best the Bears after making a pitching rotation change. Geremy Guerrero (7-1, 1.56) will start the opening game of Friday's doubleheader, but Tyler Grauer, once ISU's closer, gets the nod in the nightcap of the twinbill. Grauer (2-1, 5.06) is making his third start of the season.
Tristan Weaver (2-3, 6.82) will start on Saturday. Sunday's starter hasn't been determined.
ISU is hitting .267 as a squad led by Max Wright (.297, 7 2B, 10 HR, 24 RBI, .631 SLG) and Jordan Schaffer (.385, 6 2B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 29 R, .354 SLG) while five other ISU batters are hitting above .270 on the year. ISU’s Aaron Beck has jumped onto the scene with a .444 average with 24 hits in 22 games played (12 starts). Ellison Hanna II is also hitting .321 in 15 games (8 starts) with six extra-base hits, including two home runs.
Indiana State boasts the second-best team ERA in the MVC at 4.09. ISU’s .978 fielding percentage ranks 23rd nationally and best in the MVC.
Missouri State ranks sixth in both batting (.258) and pitching (4.89).
The series schedule was changed due to expected rain in the Springfield, Mo. area over the weekend. The doubleheader originally scheduled for Saturday was moved back to Friday. Single games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
ISU's remaining series are at home against Southern Illinois (May 14-16) and a road series at Evansville (May 20-22).
