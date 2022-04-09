Indiana State's track and field team got to demonstrated its depth at the Gibson Track And Field Complex on Saturday in the Pacesetter Sports Invitational.
ISU had no repeat winners, but had six individual champions and one relay championship on the men's side. On the women's side, ISU had five different winners and one relay champion.
The Sycamores won both genders easily. The men outdistanced Eastern Illinois, the only other Division I program to bring a sizable contingent, by over 100 points.
The women won by 92.5 points over the Panthers.
It was a cold, windy day and many competitors either competed in events outside of their specialty.
"Today was tough. It was cold and windy, but our kids managed it well," ISU track and field coach Angie Martin said.
A well-known competitor who put himself in good stead for the Sycamores was Noah Malone.
The 2020 Paralympian medalist won the 100-meter race with a time of 10.49 seconds, just six-tenths off the world record in the T12 classification.
"He ran really well. He opened at 10.59 last week [at Eastern Illinois] and took off a whole tenth when it was colder," Martin said.
"We're trying to be strategic in what we enter him in. He's got a wide range. Outdoors, anything he can do to stay in his lane, he's good at. We'll keep playing with him, maybe stick him on a relay," Martin added.
ISU dominated the discus with the top four finishers. Wyatt Puff won with a throw of 50.04 meters. Brett Norton (who won the shot put), Noah Bolt and Elias Foor finished behind Puff.
ISU similarly controlled the javelin on Friday. Thomas Hickerson won with a throw of 59.92 meters. Justin Miller and Foor finished behind him.
ISU controlled the 1,500 race on the men's side. Wyatt Wyman bested teammate Cale Kilian by a half-second.
"We ran really well in the 1,500 and in the steeplechase [where the Sycamores finished second and third]. We had a lot of people opening up in events they hadn't raced this year," Martin said.
ISU also finished 1-2 in the pole vault as William Staggs cleared 5.12 meters. Callan Whitehouse cleared 4.67 in second place.
JeVaughn Moore, back in the 200 where he was MVC runner-up in 2021, finished second in that event.
ISU's 1,600 relay had little trouble pulling away from the competition. The Sycamores had two teams in the event and they finished 1-2. The winning team was comprised of Mitchell Cline, Tahj Johnson, Wyman and Cameron Stevens.
On the women's side, ISU had three champs in the running events and two in the field events.
The Sycamores took the top three spots in the 200. Reynei Wallace won with a time of 25.03. Teammates Kamille Gaskin-Griffith and Iynala Hunter finished behind her.
Zoe Sullivan edged Natasha Bernett of Lewis in the 100 hurdles, winning with a time of 13.99 seconds and a margin of .02 seconds.
Jocelyn Quiles earned the 1,500 championship with a time of 4:41.96, winning by a whopping 12 seconds.
Selene Weaver won the pole vault with a clearance of 3.98 meters. Faith Frye won the long jump with a clearance of 5.53 meters.
"It's hard to point out any one event because we had so many good ones," Martin noted.
In addition to ISU, Rose-Hulman had three winners, all on the men's side as the Engineers finished fourth on the men's side and sixth on the women's side.
Jacob Eve won the 400 with a time of 49.09, winning by over a second over Jacoby Jones of Lewis.
Kyle Brownell won the high jump as he cleared 2.06 meters, besting ISU's Kevin Krutsch by .05 meters.
Timothy Youndt won the triple jump with a winning leap of 13.80 meters.
Men
(Top three scoring competitors listed, unattached competitors not scored)
Team scores — Indiana State 256.5, Eastern Illinois 127, Grand Valley State 94.5, Rose-Hulman 47, Lewis 43, Vincennes 34, Northwood 28, Dayton 22, Huntington 22, Triton 3.
Hammer — Marcus Myers (unattached) 219-11, Nathan Powers (Northwood) 193-11, Bradley Olysav (Eastern Illinois) 184-6, Elias Foor (Indiana State) 177-5.
Javelin — Thomas Hickerson (ISU) 196-7, Justin Miller (ISU) 185-2, Foor (ISU) 179-0.
LJ — Ramsey Hunt (EIU) 23-7 1/2, Frankie Young III (ISU) 23-2 1/2, Dearis Herron (ISU) 22-11.
HJ — Kyle Brownell (Rose-Hulman) 6-9, Kevin Krutsch (ISU) 6-7, Steven Rowe (EIU) 6-7.
SP — Brett Norton (ISU) 58-6 3/4, Olysav (EIU) 53-9 3/4, Matthew Gladieux (EIU) 52-2 3/4.
D — Wyatt Puff (ISU) 164-2, Norton (ISU) 163-1, Noah Bolt (ISU) 162-4.
PV — William Staggs (ISU) 16-9 1/2, Callan Whitehouse (ISU) 15-3 3/4, James Boyd (EIU) 14-10.
5,000 — Tristan Karnes (Dayton) 15:13.11, Wes Beitler (unattached) 15:37.01, Jack Dunlop (Dayton) 15:46.36, Jonathan Kang (EIU) 15:49.92.
400 relay — Grand Valley State 40.71, Eastern Illinois 43.10, ISU DNF.
1,500 — Wyatt Wyman (ISU) 3:54.89, Cale Kilian (ISU) 3:55.37, Dan Ford (Lewis) 3:55.47.
110 H — Jackson Blanchard (GVSU) 14.39, Luigi Rivas (ISU) 14.53, Makiyah Smallwood (GVSU) 14.54.
400 — Jacob Eve (RHIT) 49.09, Jacoby Jones (Lewis) 50.12, Napoleon Hernandez (ISU) 50.30.
100 — Noah Malone (ISU) 10.49, Jailen Hobbs (RHIT) 10.74, Jalen Bowman (Vincennes) 10.76.
800 — Elijah Chesterman (Huntington) 1:54.73, Joshua Whitaker (EIU) 1:54.75, Mathew Keitany (Vincennes) 1:56.24.
TJ — Timothy Youndt (RHIT) 45-3 1/2, Will DeBolt (Lewis) 43-10 3/4, Gregory Downs (EIU) 42-11 3/4.
400 H — Jackson Blanchard (GVSU) 51.29, Dylan Felger (Huntington) 51.35, Steven Harris (GVSU) 52.92.
200 — Brandon Miller (GVSU) 21.23, JaVaughn Moore (ISU) 21.47, Myles Rhodes (GVSU) 21.77.
Steeplechase — Francesco Romano (EIU) 9:26.58, Logan Pietzrak (ISU) 9:26.64, Ethan Breen (ISU) 9:32.67.
1,600 relay — Indiana State A (Mitchell Cline, Tahj Johnson, Wyatt Wyman, Cameron Stevens) 3:15.17, Indiana State B 3:20.17, Grand Valley State 3:23.60, Vincennes 3:24.04.
Women
Team scores — Indiana State 215.5, Eastern Illinois 123, Lewis 94, Grand Valley State 85, Dayton 63.5, Rose-Hulman 25, Vincennes 19, Indiana 18, Huntington 15, IUPUI 12, Northwood 10.
Hammer — Erin Reese (unattached) 220-6, Taky Ezell (Northwood) 176-4, Taylor Flight (Dayton) 175-2, Clayre Shaver (Eastern Illinois) 151-6.
Javelin — Caroline Lendy (EIU) 127-0, Giorgia Fino (Vincennes) 124-0, Luisa Himmler (Dayton) 123-3.
LJ — Faith Frye (Indiana State) 18-1 3/4, Claire Pittman (ISU) 18-0 1/4, Rofiat Adeyami (Rose-Hulman) 17-11 1/2.
HJ — Jenna Doyle (GVSU) 5-5, Grace Quinlan (ISU) 5-5, Sydney Cangilla (GVSU) 5-3.
SP — Madison Pollard (Indiana) 55-2 1/4, Jayden Ulrich (IU) 49-10, Flight (Dayton) 45-9 3/4.
D — Marie Koch (EIU) 154-3, Flight (Dayton) 147-0, Hannah Redlin (ISU) 145-0.
TJ — Anna Laudizio (Lewis) 37-6 1/2, Adeyami (RHIT) 37-0 1/4, Taryn Tarquin (EIU) 36-1 1/2.
PV — Selene Weaver (ISU) 13-0 3/4, Landis Brandon (ISU) 12-0 3/4, Brooklyn Giertz (ISU) 11-7.
100 — Rose Ogbuli (Lewis) 12.05, Michelle McDonald (ISU) 12.15, Mirlege Castor (ISU) 12.21.
400 relay — Lewis 48.18, Indiana State 48.27, Grand Valley State 48.56.
1,500 — Jocelyn Quiles (ISU) 4:41.96, Zoe Chappelle (Dayton) 4:53.42, Morgan Dyer (ISU) 4:54.42.
100 H — Zoe Sullivan (ISU) 13.99, Natasha Bernett (Lewis) 14.01, Ryann Porter (ISU) 14.21.
400 — Kyla Chambers (Lewis) 58.39, Deji'ona Simpson (GVSU) 59.75, Vivica Simpson (Lewis) 59.92.
800 — Kate Bushue (EIU) 2:16.54, Katie Springer (EIU) 2:17.99, Abigail Mays (Huntington) 2:18.04.
400 H — Brooke Barkocy (Grand Valley) 1:02.98, Ayana Parchman (ISU) 1:05.09, Hallee Thomas (EIU) 1:05.98.
200 —Reynei Wallace (ISU) 25.03, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith (ISU) 25.41, Iyanla Hunter (ISU) 25.47.
Steeplechase — Kylie Decker (EIU) 11:39.19, Margaret Falater (ISU) 11:42.35, Jade Miller (Lewis) 11:45.35.
1,600 relay — Indiana State (Sierra Long, Iyanla Hunter, Reynei Wallace, Riley Tuerff) 3:55.85, Grand Valley 4:04.82, Eastern Illinois 4:09.
