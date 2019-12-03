There’s a lot of building projects on-going or on the books in Terre Haute. The Convention Center, the eventual casino and the Hulman Center renovations are a few of the most prominent projects.
Indiana State men’s basketball team got into the spirit of things as it did a serviceable job of building their own roller coaster on Tuesday as North Dakota State visited for a late-afternoon tipoff.
It was a thrill ride against the Bison. The excited anticipation as the Sycamores rode to the top of the incline with an early 16-point lead. Then, that inevitable pit in the stomach after the Sycamores plunged down the hill and gave the lead away. Then the twists and turns and another thrill or two as ISU rebuilt its 16-point lead.
Like any good roller coaster, there were occasions of trepidation and some flat-out scary moments too, but in the end? The ride was fun for the Sycamores as they earned a 71-60 win over the Bison.
The victory is the 1,500th school history and also brings ISU’s season record back to .500.
“It’s a very good win over a good opponent – a NCAA Tournament team with a lot of veterans and high expectations,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Tyreke Key led ISU with 27 points as he was a dominant force throughout the contest. Key also made 9 of 10 from the free throw line and has now converted 50 of 54 for the season. Key made 32 in a row until a miss late in the contest. He’s ranked in the top 30 in the nation in free throws.
“It’s how I play, I like to get to the line. This is the best I’ve been shooting free throws since I’ve been here. I work on it and I worked on it all summer. I want to be aggressive and make people foul me. I just play aggressive and see what the defense gives me,” Key said.
Jordan Barnes and Cam Bacote added 11 apiece. Barnes also contributed five assists and three steals.
The extremes in the game came from both teams.
NDSU (5-4) missed 19 of its first 20 shots – the first make for the Bison didn’t come until the 9:14 mark of the first half – and NDSU had 23 empty possessions in its first 25 trips. Though ISU was hardly sharp itself offensively to start, it was hard not to take advantage of the NDSU deep-freeze. By the end of it, ISU had a 20-4 lead with 5:09 lead.
Lansing suspected that the Bison weren’t just going to go quietly, though.
“We got off to a great start, obviously, but they missed some shots. I thought we were at least there to contest [the shots],” Lansing said. “They came right out in the second half, just like you knew a veteran team would, and came right at us.”
NDSU’s revival began late in the first half. A 10-0 run quickly sliced ISU’s advantage to seven. ISU finished the first half strong and led 31-19 at halftime, but keeping the foot on a team is something the players know they have to work on.
“We talk about it every day as a team. We don’t want [the opponent] to build confidence. We have to keep stepping on their throats. Once we do that? We’ll be really good,” ISU forward Tre Williams said.
NDSU made its second-half intentions felt right away as it scored on its first seven possessions to take a 36-35 lead as all of the good work ISU did in the first half was gone on the scoreboard.
However, there was no panic, and ISU responded in-kind. An 8-0 run gave the Sycamores the lead again, and this time, they wouldn’t relinquish it.
A big boost came from the freshman Williams. In an 11-3 run, he scored three baskets off of post-ups in the lane to help ISU restore its double-digit advantage. The freshman grinned on-court after he converted the last of the buckets.
“It was a good feeling. I just had to stick with it. I had my teammates lifting me telling me to keep shooting it. I followed through and got into a rhythm,” Williams said.
ISU’s lead reached 16 again with 6:38 left. NDSU whittled the advantage down to 10, but could get no closer.
ISU played without Christian Williams, who has an inflamed hip, though not on the side he had surgery on last year. Jake LaRavia played, but was limited to seven minutes due to foul trouble, but also illness.
ISU (4-4) next goes to Wright State on Saturday.
