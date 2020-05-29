ISU student-athletes take classroom advantage of unified culture

The concept of "student-athlete" is one that can seem kind of old-fashioned with the hyper focus on the very top end of each high-profile sport.
But for most NCAA schools — Indiana State being one of them — student-athlete isn't a concept that's been bastardized. It's still a very real thing in that most of ISU's athletes will suceed after college because of what they did as students, not what they did as athletes.
To that end, ISU has placed a great emphasis on academic success in the last half-decade. Sure, there's self-interest involved — Academic Progress Rate and Graduation Process Rate, which dictate scholarship numbers are part of the reality — but ISU has helped unify a culture among its administration, coaches and athletes to make sure that lip service isn't being paid to the notion of being a student-athlete.
ISU is beginning to see its labor bear fruit.
For the most recently completed term at ISU, the 383 ISU student-athletes had a collective grade point average of 3.474. A 4.0 GPA was achieved by 63 student-athletes and 178 Sycamores made the Dean's List, almost half of the entire student-athlete body.
Every ISU athletic program had a 3.0 GPA or higher during the spring term, one interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and one that required remote learning. That's something that has not been achieved in the period where there are available records. Ten of ISU's 11 programs have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Obviously, ISU is trending the right direction academically, but why is this? As mentioned above, it's been a result of a unified culture from the administration on-down.
Moving in the right direction
ISU has never had a major, across-the-board academic issues that would have put any programs in serious jeopardy. Since academic performance became a part of NCAA governance in the 2000s, ISU has had only one program — men's tennis — get into APR hot water with the NCAA. That program was eliminated in 2009. Under Ron Prettyman's watch as Director of Athletics, there was certainly an emphasis on academics.
However, some individual programs were slipping a bit at the same time the NCAA was raising the bar for some sports to avoid APR penalties. Football was one of them.
In the fall of 2015, football's GPA had bottomed out at 2.54. Not terrible, but there was concern that football might slip into a place where APR penalties might come into play.
ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales was hired in 2016. One of the things he set out to do was to make sure that the right message was being sent from his office, but also, to make sure ISU's programs had the correct academic support staff to help ISU athletes strive in the classroom.
At that time, ISU had one academic advisor to handle all of its sports, a role occupied since 2015 by Michelle Stodden, the former Michelle Fowler, who was an ISU track and field thrower from 1998-2002.
"It was a one-person crew trying to keep watch over nearly 400 athletes. That's challenging. One of the first things I wanted to do was to bring another person in," said Clinkscales, who credited Provost John Licari and Dean of University College Linda Maule for giving the go-ahead.
With support from the provost office, ISU was able to add a second academic-minded employee in 2017 — student success coach Brooke Porter.
The method to succeed
What ISU needed was passion on the part of all three parties concerned with improving ISU's grade point average. Emphasis from the athletic director had to come in the form of holding coaches accountable for poor academic performance. Coaches, in turn, had to hold their athletes accountable. Then, the academic staff's passion for making sure the athletes could succeed had teeth, because they could operate knowing the athletic office and coaches were on-board.
"We're all on the same page and the information I gather with our student-athletes I share in my coaches' meetings," Porter said. "We're able to give each other information and I know a position coach may need to call a parent or to find a way to motivate our athletes? They will and I think that's huge."
While all athletic programs have improved, football is a somewhat unique case. Counting walk-ons, there are close to 100 football student-athletes. The only sport that remotely approaches the amount of athletes within the same program is cross country/track and field. More student-athletes naturally makes it harder to move grade point average numbers from year-to-year.
So how did Stodden and Porter, who has supervision over football, get student-athletes on-board? It came through dogged observation and organization. They made sure they were a daily presence in the lives of athletes. They know their courses, their coursework, and the important class dates they have for exams, etc.
"It really is just a process of sitting down with the student-athletes and find out where they're struggling," Stodden said. "Whether it's a matter of not doing the work, are you not seeing the announcement from the professor, or are you missing the work? Or maybe they're doing the work, but it's not clicking.
"For athletes who need more help structuring, we help with reminders, we have them sit in our office during study halls to make sure they're doing what they're supposed to do. We have log in to their blackboard accounts to see if they're doing what they're supposed to be doing. If it's subject-matter related, we reach out to tutoring center to get them what they need to do to be successful," Stodden added.
Reading the athletes, knowing their strengths and weaknesses, is part of what makes an academic advisor tick. They have to quickly raise a red flag if they see something in the coursework that might knock a student-athlete into trouble. They're kind of the hawks who look out for any potential trouble.
In the case of football, Stodden's job is also interacting with the coaching staff. ISU coach Curt Mallory, who played a role in Porter being hired at ISU, pays her a high compliment in terms of her impact on the Sycamores.
"I always refer to Brooke as an academic coach and that's exactly how she is. She travels with the team, she comes to practice, she has the pulse of the whole team, because she deals with everyone on it," Mallory said. "She loves what she does and she cares about our players."
Mallory himself plays a role too. What he's done internally with his players is to make getting good grades a competitive thing. He challenges each unit on the field to out-perform the others in terms of classroom performance.
Coach buy-in to classwork — and coach buy-in on recruiting athletes who are academically-minded in the first place — is the culture that Clinkscales has wanted to create within his athletic department. The academic advisors have noticed.
"A lot of the success we've had has to do with the students we're recruiting," Porter said. "I know they want good students here. It was a little rocky at first trying to figure out who was going to be all-in, which Coach Mallory's slogan after the 0-11 season [in 2017]. It wasn't just on the field, it who was here for the right reasons and who was here to get their degree."
Coronavirus curveball
When the coronavirus crisis forced ISU and every other college to transition to online learning in March, this immediately made the job of Stodden and Porter that much more vital — and that much more difficult.
Both had to make sure ISU's student-athletes were staying on-task in a difficult situation. Online learning isn't for everybody, many students at all levels struggle with the lack of in-person instruction. Stodden and Porter simply had to re-double their efforts to stay on-top of what their athletes were doing.
"It was lots of emails, phone calls and Zoom meetings," Stodden noted. "It was challenging, but it was a matter of staying in-touch with coaches to let them know who was and wasn't responding. It was follow-through and overly communicate in regards to everything going on."
That ISU achieved its best GPA performance while in the midst of a crisis is something that ISU's academic team — one that usually operates out of the public eye — can take justifiable pride in.
"I derive a great deal of satisfaction watching student-athletes succeed in the classroom. Being a former student-athlete myself, I know how hard that they work and the time and energy that goes into academics and sports. It's nice to be able to help them in the same way the staff helped me," Stodden said.
That pride is reciprocated by Clinkscales.
"It was effort. That's what it comes down to. It's like rebounding — you get it. Michelle and Brooke made a conscious effort into making sure our student-athletes stayed on top of things. Their effort had to be doubled to do that," Clinkscales said.