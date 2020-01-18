Indiana State’s men’s basketball team had a chance to strike a blow for being a solid top-half Missouri Valley Conference team if it could knock off in-state rival Valparaiso in its house on Saturday night.
What happened instead was that the Sycamores got waylaid by a second-half haymaker from the Crusaders.
After leading at halftime, ISU made mistakes on the offensive end and had zero stopping power. Valparaiso defeated ISU 86-77 after the Crusaders scored 54 points in the second half.
Tyreke Key led ISU (10-7, 3-3) with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Jordan Barnes scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
But it was more about the Sycamores preventing the Crusaders from scoring. Javon Freeman-Liberty was one of five Crusaders in double-figure scoring with 23 points.
The tale of the game was as much about who didn’t play as who did. Valparaiso didn’t have the services of two starters – point guard Daniel Sackey and guard Nick Robinson – as well as key bench player Nick Fazekas.
ISU, however, wasn’t 100 percent either. Center Chris Agbo remains out and Bronson Kessinger was so sick that he didn’t come to the Activities And Recreation Center even though he came on the trip itself.
The absence of so many important players made for a weird first half.
ISU was efficient from the start on its offensive end. The Sycamores jumped out to a 21-14 lead with seven assists on their first nine baskets. Valparaiso dropped a couple of other Crusaders from its lineup as Javon Freeman-Liberty hurt his left knee and Eron Gordon had blood on his jersey.
Without Kessinger, ISU had some combinations on the floor not typically seen, including an all-freshman frontcourt of Tre Williams, Jake LaRavia and Cobie Barnes.
With ISU ahead 34-24 with 5:34 left in the half all seemed well, but then the Sycamores went cold. ISU missed its final 11 shots of the first half. Freeman-Liberty and Gordon both returned and they helped the Crusaders close their deficit to 35-32 by halftime.
ISU was fortunate that Valparaiso didn’t close further before halftime, but the Sycamores weren’t as lucky in the second half.
Valparaiso (10-9, 3-3) scored on 12 of their first 15 second-half offensive possessions. A Gordon 3-pointer at 17:10 put the Crusaders in front for the first time in the game. Valparaiso’s lead would reach 58-52 as ISU had zero stopping power in the paint. After holding the Crusaders to 12 first-half points in the paint? Valparaiso doubled its paint total by the 12:34 mark in the second half and scored 28 in the paint in the second half overall.
ISU did fight back. When the Crusaders cooled off, ISU put together a 10-2 run to pull ahead 62-60 with 8:20 left.
ISU couldn’t sustain the pressure. The Sycamores had several mistake-prone offensive possessions in succession and the Crusaders pounced. An 8-0 run restored Valparaiso’s six-point lead. ISU would not able to wipe out that deficit.
ISU next travels to Loyola on Wednesday.
