ISU SPECIAL TEAMS: Specialist spots still not settled

Everyone likes to have positions settled once the season starts. For the most part, they will be for Indiana State’s football team.
One area in which things might remain in question for a time will be at the special teams specialist positions.
The Sycamores will be working in a new punter, kicker and long snapper in 2022. This much was known before the season began, but preseason camp has not revealed any breakout performers in these spots, apart from long snapper. In fact, the picture became cloudier at kicker.
Perhaps ISU will go with what it planned. Stephen Ruiz is a Boston College transfer and was to be the kicker in 2022 and he still could be. Ruiz suffered a groin injury, however, so ISU has also worked in Ryan O’Grady, who wasn’t officially on the team until camp began.
“Ryan O’Grady is a freshman and doing a great job. Stephen Ruiz came in [from Boston College]. He had a bit of a groin [injury], but he’s coming around,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Ruiz kicked off for the Eagles in 2020 in two games, but has not attempted a placekick in college. He began his career at New Mexico.
There is also a battle at the punter spot. ISU actually has four punters on the roster, but Mallory said it has come down to two: Harry Traum and Anthony Beacom.
Mallory said both have had “great camps.” Traum has raw talent, but the Australian native still has a lot to learn. Until offseason work commenced, he had never caught a punt snap. ISU’s preseason camp was also the first football practices he ever attended, much less participated in.
Beacom transferred from Northern Illinois, but has never attempted a punt at the college level.
Specialists positions are almost always a “tryout every week” proposition in the first place. That’s something that could play out for the Sycamores.
“We haven’t seen any of these guys kick in a game. That will be the true test. We’re trying to put guys in pressure situations in practice,” Mallory said.
Redshirt sophomore Jayden Perry will be the long snapper, taking over for long-time Sycamore Wyatt Harwood.
Elsewhere on special teams, the big boost comes from the return of dangerous kick returner Dakota Caton, who missed the 2021 season due to a knee injury. Caton led the MVFC in 2019 at 25.5 yards per return.
Caton also was a capable punt returner early in his career, but Mallory has indicated that Dante Hendrix will likely handle the role.
ISU SPECIAL TEAMS
• Proven contributors — RET Dakota Caton (5-10, 185, RJr.), RET Dante Hendrix (6-3, 210, RSr.)
• New — P Anthony Beacom (5-10, 215, RFr., transfer from Northern Illinois), K Andre Casas (5-10, 170, So., transfer from Concordia, Wis.), K Stephen Ruiz (6-5, 220, RJr., transfer from Boston College),
• Other contributors — P Leyton Czarnecki (6-10, 190, RFr.), P/KO Brayden Johnson (6-3, 190, RSo.), LS Jayden Perry (6-4, 220, RSo.)
• True freshmen — K Ryan O’Grady (6-1, 180), LS Joseph Sopiarz (5-11, 175), P Harry Traum (6-0, 175).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.