Arielle Blankenship was dominant in a complete-game performance Sunday as the Indiana State softball team wrapped up its tournament season with a 7-1 win over Western Carolina at the Memphis Softball Tournament.
It was the second straight win and the third win in five games in Memphis for the Sycamores, now 10-12.
ISU led the entire game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a double by Leslie Sims, an error that allowed Becky Malchow to reach base and brought Sims home, and a ground out by Bella Peterson that scored Malchow.
The Catamounts scored in the bottom of the third, but the Sycamores answered with four runs in the fourth. Peterson walked, Annie Tokarek singled, Peterson scored on an overthrow of Mallory Marsicek's sacrifice bunt, Becky Gibbs had a two-run single and Sims had a hit to drive in Gibbs. Tokarek added her eighth homer of the season for an insurance run.
Indiana State begins its Missouri Valley Conference season this coming weekend with a three-game series against Drake, starting with a noon doubleheader on Saturday at Price Field.
