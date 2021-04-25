Lexi Benko and Arielle Blankenship combined for a three-hit shutout Sunday afternoon as Indiana State defeated visiting Southern Illinois 2-0 in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader at Price Field.
The significance of that feat became immediately apparent in the second game, when the Salukis jumped out early and kept piling on for an 11-1 win that gave the visitors the series. SIU won 3-1 on Saturday.
The Salukis are 31-11 for the season — and fourth in the conference standings.
"In this conference, everybody is really good," ISU coach Mike Perniciaro noted.
The Sycamores were really good too, for awhile. Benko allowed all three hits, but didn't walk anybody and even struck out four batters (SIU fanned just twice in the second game) before being lifted with two out in the sixth.
"I was just trusting my pitches, knowing I had solid defense behind me," she said at the conclusion of the doubleheader. "Working the count helped me a lot."
"Benko threw lights out," Perniciaro agreed, "and when she got in a jam we brought in Blankenship and she did what she does — got ground-ball outs." One of those grounders came with two out and runners at second and third in the top of the sixth, but it came off the bat of dangerous Katelyn Massa, who doesn't beat out many, and Blankenship breezed through the seventh.
ISU's runs came early, on first-inning doubles by Bella Peterson and Amanda Guercio and on Annie Tokarek's second-inning double.
Southern had its ace, Sarah Harness, in the circle for the second game — she also won on Saturday — and her teammates gave her all the runs she would need in the top of the second inning.
A one-out walk brought up Massa, who singled off the right-field wall to put runners at first and third. Sidney Sikes was hit by a pitch — the nine batters in SIU's lineup have now been hit by pitches 48 times in 42 games, 26 of those by leadoff batter Maddy Vermejan, and Perniciaro at one point questioned just how far those hitters were leaning over the plate — and Elizabeth Warwick dropped a two-run single over third base.
ISU got one of those runs back immediately when Guercio doubled and pinch-runner Kristen Kelly took third on a single by Lexie Siwek and scored on Tokarek's grounder.
It was still 2-1 going into the fourth, when Sikes was hit by another pitch and Warwick — SIU's eighth batter — greeted relief pitcher Abbey Kruzel with a two-run homer. Now it was a 4-1 deficit against Harness.
"That took the wind out of our sails," Perniciaro said later. "She's the best pitcher in the league."
ISU had put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the third when Peterson's two-out drive was dropped at the center-field fence, and Guercio led off the bottom of the fourth with a single but nothing developed from that.
And Harness allowed just one more hit the rest of the way — Peterson's sixth-inning double — before giving up her only walk with two out in the seventh. Her teammates scored in each of the last four innings, with Massa and Vermejan also homering.
"There are a lot of close games [in Valley softball]," Perniciaro said. "If you get a hit when you need to, you're gonna win. If you don't, then you're not [going to win] . . . and if you don't play well, you can get blown out."
The Sycamores are currently fifth in the Valley standings and continue a seven-game homestand — their last of the season — with a 4 p.m. single game against Evansville on Wednesday, then a three-game series against second-place Missouri State next weekend.
So despite the second-game loss, "That win [in the opener] helps us a lot going into our mid-week game and next weekend," Benko said, "knowing we are good enough to play the top teams in the conference and beat them."
• Southern Illinois 3, Indiana State 1 — On Saturday, Olivia Patton was 4 for 4 and the Sycamores got eight hits against Harness but, as Perniciaro said Sunday, didn't get them at the right time.
Sycamore errors contributed to all three Saluki runs. Guercio had an RBI single for ISU's tally.
Sunday, first game
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Vermejan 2b 2-0-0-0, Caylor cf 3-0-1-0, Boelens lf 3-0-0-0, Jansen ss 3-0-0-0, Massa dp 3-0-0-0, Huckleberry 1b 3-0-1-0, Sikes c 3-0-0-0, Hamilton 3b 2-0-0-0, Gamm ph 1-0-0-0, DePron rf 2-0-1-0. Totals 25-0-3-0.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Patton cf 3-0-0-0, Peterson rf 3-1-1-0, I.Henning dp 3-0-0-0, Guercio c 3-0-1-1, Kelly pr 0-0-0-0, Marsicek ss 2-0-0-0, Siwek 3b 2-1-1-0, Tokarek 1b 2-0-1-1, Hunger pr 0-0-0-0, Miller lf 1-0-0-0, Chipps 2b 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-2-4-2.
Southern Illinois=000=000=0=—=0
Indiana State=110=000=x=—=2
E — Jansen (7). DP — SIU 1. LOB — SIU 5, ISU 4. 2B — Peterson (13), Guercio (4), Tokarek (4). SB — Caylor (8), Jansen (9).
Southern Illinois=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Clark (L 6-2)=1=4=2=2=0=0
Eberle=5=0=0=0=2=5
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Benko (W 4-7)=5.2=3=0=0=0=4
Blankenship (Sv 1)=1.1=0=0=0=0=0
HBP — by Eberle (Miller), by Benko (Vermejan). T — 1:57.
Sunday, second game
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Vermejan 2b 4-1-2-4, Caylor rf 5-0-2-0, Boelens cf 4-0-0-0, Jansen ss 4-1-2-0, Huckleberry 1b 2-2-0-0, Massa c 4-2-3-1, Wernig pr 0-1-0-0, Sikes 3b 2-2-1-1, Eilers pr 0-0-0-0, Warwick lf 3-2-2-4, DePron dp 3-0-1-0, Schullian ph 1-0-0-1. Totals 32-11-13-11.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Patton cf 3-0-0-0, Peterson rf 3-0-1-0, I.Henning dp 2-0-0-0, Bringle ph 1-0-0-0, Guercio 1b 3-0-2-0, Kelly pr 0-1-0-0, Marsicek ss 2-0-0-0, McCullough ph 1-0-0-0, Siwek 3b 3-0-1-0, Tokarek c 3-0-0-1, Miller lf 2-0-0-0, Shade ph 0-0-0-0, Chipps 2b 1-0-0-0, Barrett ph 1-0-0-0, Hunter ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-4-1.
Southern Illinois=020=211=5=—=11
Indiana State=010=000=0=—=1
E — Boelens. LOB — SIU 6, ISU 5. 2B — Guercio (5), Peterson (14). HR — Warwick (2), Massa (6), Vermejan (5). SB — Warwick (6). CS — Vermejan (5).
Southern Illinois=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Harness (W 17-4)=7=4=1=1=1=4
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Schnaiter (L 6-5)=3=3=3=3=1=1
Kruzel=2=4=2=2=0=0
Ottersbach=1.2=6=6=6=2=1
Gher=0.1=0=0=0=0=0
HBP — by Schnaiter (Sikes), by Schnaiter (Vermejan), by Schnaiter (Sikes). WP — Ottersbach. T — 2:26.
Next — Indiana State (17-22, 10-10 MVC) hosts Evansville for a 4 p.m. single game on Wednesday. Southern Illinois is 31-11 and 13-7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.