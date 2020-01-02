Indiana State softball coach Mike Perniciaro announced the program’s 2020 schedule Thursday.
The slate features 55 games against 33 opponents.
The season opens Feb. 7 with the FAU First Pitch Classic hosted by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. The Sycamores will start the season against Wisconsin. They also will compete in the Chattanooga Challenge (UT Chattanooga), Hilltopper Classic (Western Kentucky), Purple and Gold Challenge (Lipscomb) and the Memphis Softball Tournament (Memphis).
This year’s Missouri Valley Conference schedule features home series against Drake, Valparaiso, Bradley, Loyola and a doubleheader against Evansville. Road league series include trips to Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and a single at Evansville.
Evansville also will host the Missouri Valley Conference tournament set for May 6-9.
For the complete ISU softball schedule, visitGoSycamores.com.
