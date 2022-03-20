Bella Peterson's fly ball to left field was deep but not deep enough Sunday afternoon at Price Field, settling into the glove of Valparaiso left fielder Kayla Skapyak for the final out of a game that provided Indiana State a frustrating finish to a three-game Missouri Valley Conference softball series against the Beacons.
After winning the first two games of the series 10-0 on Saturday and 9-0 in Sunday's opener -- both games decided in 4 1/2 innings -- the Sycamores were blanked 1-0 in the finale, leaving the bases loaded in the final inning. So despite outscoring the visitors 19-1, ISU went just 2-1 in the won-loss column.
"Two out of three in the conference," coach Mike Perniciaro mused afterward. "Obviously you want to win all three, but we're just trying to win every series.
"But this is still disappointing," he concluded.
ISU's nemesis in the second game was freshman pitcher Cheyenne Nietz, who got her first collegiate win at the Sycamores' expense. She allowed just two walks over the first three innings, then survived potential ISU rallies in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.
"She did a really good job," Perniciaro said. "She kept us off-balance and threw a great game."
Lexi Benko wasn't bad for the Sycamores either. After pitching a one-hitter -- a leadoff bunt single in the top of the first -- on Saturday, the Sycamore ace pitched a five-hitter on Sunday.
"Lexi Benko threw fantastic, and she winds up 1-1 for the weekend," Perniciaro noted.
Valpo's run came in the top of the third. Jaina Westphal led off with a bunt single, got to third on a sacrifice and a ground out and scored on a two-out hit by Taylor Herschbach.
ISU got its first hit in the bottom of the fourth, a one-out single by Amanda Guercio, but couldn't move her. Lexie Siwek led off the fifth with a hit, but again ISU couldn't get a runner past first. Peterson and Guercio walked back-to-back in the sixth, but were left stranded.
In the final inning, TeAnn Bringle reached on a one-out single. One out later, Olivia Patton kept the inning alive with an infield hit, and pinch-hitter Grace Hunger walked to bring Peterson -- 3 for 3 with two doubles and a homer in the first game -- to the plate with the tying run at third and the winning run in scoring position.
"In the seventh we got the right people up in the right situation," Perniciaro said. "Sometimes you get the key hit and sometimes you don't, but I'd rather have Bella up in that situation 100 times out of 100."
The first game was a little simpler. ISU got four runs in the bottom of the first, the first two scoring on an error and the other two on a single by Siwek, and Peterson hit a three-run homer in the second. Single runs in the third and fourth set up the eight-run rule win for Cassi Newbanks, who allowed just two hits and one walk.
Isabella Henning and Siwek were both 2 for 3 in that game, with Guercio adding a double.
• ISU 10, Valparaiso 0 -- On Saturday, Benko left two runners stranded in the top of the first and her teammates gave her a three-run cushion in the bottom of the inning, two on a double by Siwek.
Annie Tokarek, Peterson and Guercio had RBI in the bottom of the second and Peterson's RBI double and a three-run homer by Isabella Henning made it a 10-0 game after three innings.
First game
VALPARAISO (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Moeder cf 1-0-1-0, Herschbach 2b 1-0-0-0, Milkowski 3b 2-0-0-0, Tonoian dp 1-0-0-0, Beckemeyer 1b 2-0-1-0, Weaver c 2-0-0-0, Hecker rf 1-0-0-0, Crompton ph 1-0-0-0, Westphal ss 1-0-0-0, Johnson ph 1-0-0-0, Skapyak lf 1-0-0-0, Kehlenbrink ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-2-0.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Chipps 2b 3-1-0-0, Peterson rf 3-3-3-3, Guercio c 2-1-1-1, I.Henning 1b 3-1-2-0, Thomerson dp 3-1-0-1, Siwek 3-0-2-2, D.Henning lf 3-1-1-0, Shade ss 1-0-0-0, Patton cf 2-1-1-1. Totals 23-9-10-8
Valparaiso=000=00=--=0
Indiana State=431=1x=--=9
E -- Herschbach, Milkowski. LOB -- Valpo 3, ISU 4. 2B -- Beckemeyer, Peterson 2, Guercio. HR -- Peterson. SB -- Chipps. SH -- Herschbach, Shade.
Valparaiso=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Seib (L 5-4)=4=10=9=4=1=0
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Newbanks (W 4-4)=5=2=0=0=1=4
HBP -- by Newbanks (Moeder). WP -- Seib. T -- 1:20.
Second game
VALPARAISO (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Moeder cf 3-0-2-0, Herschbach 2b 3-0-2-1, Milkowski 3b 3-0-0-0, Tonoian dp 2-0-0-0, Crompton ph 1-0-0-0, Beckemeyer 1b 3-0-0-0, Weaver c 2-0-0-0, Hecker rf 3-0-0-0, Westphal ss 3-1-1-0, Skapyak lf 1-0-0-0, Fenters ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-5-1.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Chipps 2b 2-0-0-0, Hunger ph 0-0-0-0, Peterson rf 2-0-0-0, Guercio dp 2-0-1-0, D.Henning pr 0-0-0-0, I.Henning 1b 3-0-0-0, Tokarek c 2-0-0-0, Barrett ph 1-0-0-0, Siwek 3b 3-0-1-0, Bringle lf 3-0-1-0, Shade ss 3-0-0-0, Patton cf 2-0-1-0, Thomerson ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-4-0.
Valparaiso=001=000=0=--=1
Indiana State=000=000=0=--=0
LOB -- Valpo 5, ISU 8. CS -- Chipps. SH -- Skapyak.
Valparaiso=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Nietz (W 1-4)=7=4=0=0=5=5
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Benko (L 7-6)=7=5=1=1=1=2
T -- 1:47. Att -- 273.
Next -- Indiana State (14-11, 2-1 MVC) plays a doubleheader Wednesday at IUPUI. Valparaiso (9-11, 1-2) has a single game at Western Michigan that day.
