Indiana State's baseball team did not get the chance to knock heads again with Southern Illinois on Thursday at the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament.
Heavy thunderstorms blew through the Carbondale region late afternoon and knocked the MVC Tournament schedule for a loop.
The Sycamores and Salukis will play on Friday at 3 p.m. EDT. The game that was scheduled before ISU's originally scheduled contest — Dallas Baptist and Bradley — was in-progress when the inclement weather arrived. DBU led 4-2 in the sixth inning, but was not able to be resumed.
ISU and SIU played two weeks ago at Bob Warn Field. The Salukis took three of four from the Sycamores.
ISU's pitching will be fresh after Geremy Guerrero pitched a complete game in the Sycamores' 5-2 win on Wednesday in the opening round. SIU defeated Bradley 13-1 in a game finished late on Wednesday after fog caused a lengthy delay in the proceedings.
• ISU NCAA status — The national publications that do "bracketology" for the 64-school NCAA baseball tournament is split on the fate of the Sycamores if they don't earn the automatic bid granted to the MVC Tournament winner.
The d1baseball.com prognosticators still have the Sycamores solidly in the field. ISU was not listed among the last teams in and was assigned to the Lubbock Regional in their projection.
However, Baseball America still had ISU as its last team out in its most recent projection on Thursday.
The split opinion underscores the fragility of ISU's resume and the importance of making a deep run at SIU.
• Valparaiso hotel saga — One local player was affected by the scarcity of hotels in the Carbondale region.
No. 8-seeded Valparaiso feature former West Vigo standout Kaleb Hannahs — son of ISU coach Mitch — among their ranks. The younger Hannahs was the MVC Freshman of the Year.
However, Valpo's prospects in the MVC Tournament were not given much of a chance by their hotel. When Valpo departed its hotel to play a Thursday morning elimination game against Illinois State, the team was checked out.
That's a problem given that Valpo upset Illinois State 6-5 on Thursday to stay alive in the tournament. Valpo will play the loser of the ISU-SIU game presumably on Friday at a time to be determined.
The team scrambled to find a hotel, not easy in a region where rooms get vacuumed up quickly. In the meantime, Hannahs used the hotel situation for motivation.
"We were confused when we were told we had to check out this morning. It definitely made us mad and for some of us, we definitely played with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder," Hannahs told Valparaiso beat writer Paul Oren in the Times of Northwest Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.