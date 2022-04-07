Jordan Schaffer started the game-winning rally with a hit and a stolen base and made a difficult defensive play look easy to end the game Sunday at Bob Warn Field, a game that gave Indiana State a Missouri Valley Conference series win over visiting Illinois State.
A typical day at the office, in other words, for the Sycamore shortstop who might be the best player in the conference and might be even more likely to be the most valuable player in the conference.
“You see him play,” coach Mitch Hannahs said, “but you don’t see his leadership and tutelage of the young guys.”
Not bad for a 145-pound walk-on.
Although Schaffer was a four-year starter at West Vigo — for the last two Steve DeGroote teams and the first two Culley DeGroote teams — college teams weren’t knocking regularly on his door, possibly because of his lack of size.
“It all came down to coach Hannahs giving me that chance in the first place,” Schaffer said this week. “[ISU] was the only Division I school that gave me a chance to play.”
“You have to go all the way back to coach Steve DeGroote letting me know what he thought Jordan was and what he could be,” Hannahs said of that recruitment effort. “When he got here he went to work and made himself a heck of a player.
“When you get here, it’s about progressing. If you knocked him down, he got right back up.”
“When he was a little kid, he came to my camp, and he was all baseball,” Steve DeGroote recalled, “and he stuck with it. Kids with that much passion are gonna get better.
“He’s the epitome of enthusiasm and the love of baseball,” DeGroote continued. “He was always positive. He just needed to get stronger.”
As Schaffer did get stronger, his playing time increased. After a redshirt year in 2017, he was a trusted reserve the next two seasons and was a starter — and ISU’s leading hitter — in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He was a first-team all-MVC player last year and a preseason choice for the same honor this year.
““Player development here is great,” Schaffer said. “The coaching staff gets the absolute most out of every single one of us.
“I did a lot of extra work on my own,” the player continued. “The coaches give you all the instruction they can, but they won’t baby-sit you. They’re the guys who make you want to do that work.”
If you were counting, that’s six seasons as a Sycamore for Schaffer, who is using his COVID year of eligibility for this season.
He shouldn’t have had to, Hannahs said.
“He’s a guy that should be in the minor leagues [working toward Major League Baseball] right now,” the coach said. “We did everything we could [to get him an opportunity to sign].”
Because those efforts were unsuccessful, Schaffer got something else for this season — his first scholarship, and one more season at Bob Warn Field.
“He worked his tail off [after not being signed] like he was a freshman trying to make the team,” Hannahs pointed out. “That tells you a lot about a player and a person.”
“I just wanted to see my way on the field for a winning program,” the former Viking said. “I was coming to these games growing up.”
Now — at 180 pounds, by the way — Schaffer has noticed some changes in addition to his extra muscle.
“I expect more of myself now, on and off the field,” he said. “Later in life, it will be about those life lessons we’ve learned out here. You’ll carry what you learned to the rest of your life, and the main thing is that I left it all out on the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.