ISU sews up Mallory through 2027 season

Indiana State's football future is secure — or at least it is in terms of who's running the show.
ISU announced Monday that Curt Mallory was signed to a contract extension that keeps the ISU head football coach under contract until 2027.
Terms were not disclosed.
“I’m extremely excited to continue this opportunity here at Indiana State,” Mallory said in a press release. “This has been home for my family and I, and I look forward to being a part of building a championship program here at Indiana State.”
Mallory, who has a 17-28 since the 2017 season, has given the program some stability. After a winless initial season, Mallory is 17-17 since and is 11-13 in MVFC games.
ISU was 7-4 in 2018 and has been 5-6 in the two seasons played since then. ISU did not play in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I first interviewed Curt Mallory, the first thing he made clear was that he was coaching to develop men, and that he would have a staff that personified this,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “Five years later, he has done that and so much more. Curt and Lori Mallory have become pillars in this community and I am thrilled he will be leading our program for years to come.”
Monday's contract extension was the second extension that Mallory has signed since he came to ISU from Wyoming in 2017. He was signed through the 2023 season in February 2019.
If Mallory sees out the length of the contract? He will be the longest-tenured ISU football coach since Dennis Raetz was head coach from 1980-97.
ISU opens spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.