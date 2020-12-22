Indiana State's men's basketball team is marking time and checking off nonconference games on its way to truly assessing itself against its Missouri Valley Conference peers.
So where does Tuesday's 72-66 home victory over Southeast Missouri State fit in the puzzle? The process of getting ISU to the state where it has more good than bad continued its gradual march.
On the good side? ISU never trailed in the game and dominated stretches of it. The Sycamores came out with intensity at the start of both halves to put the RedHawks on their heels and into foul trouble. Tyreke Key, who led ISU with 18 points and who passed Ray Goddard on the all-time scoring list, was aggressive, and ISU was able to march to the free throw line 35 times.
On the needs work side? ISU switched off defensively once its lead reached a peak of 16 with 10:50 to go. SEMO (2-5) was able to creep back within four late in the game, but it shouldn't have come to that for the Sycamores.
In addition, foul trouble for main cogs like Jake LaRavia hurt again — he barely played in the first half. Also, ISU only made 4 of 17 from 3-point range — the Sycamores have only broken the 30% or more mark from long range once all season.
"Another good first half for us at both ends of the floor. We were the more aggressive, harder-playing team. What we showed in the second half is that teams aren't just going to stop. We have to play equally as hard and aggressive hopefully closer to 40 minutes than what we're doing," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Still, the good outweighed the bad on the scoreboard where it matters and that's something the Sycamores can take into conference play.
"We wanted to carry over [the intensity] we had in the last game [Ball State]. We wanted to carry that over and take it to the defensive side," Key said. "I thought, all-around, our execution was pretty good, even on defense."
In addition to Key, LaRavia contributed 15 points, most coming late in the second half when ISU put the ball in his hands. Tre Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. Cooper Neese and Randy Miller Jr. each had nine points.
The contest started as well as ISU hoped. The Sycamores scored the first nine points in a stretch where SEMO had five turnovers and six team fouls. Stuck in a deep hole, the RedHawks were left the rest of the half to dig out of it, without much success. SEMO briefly cut its deficit to four, but ISU did a good job answering the RedHawks' runs and led 32-24 at halftime.
The same scenario played out for the first eight minutes of the second half. More SEMO fouls and turnovers gave ISU the chance to pull away. For a time, it appeared the Sycamores would as a Key 3-pointer at the 10:50 mark staked ISU to a 55-39 lead.
Then, ISU's offense went cold. The Sycamores would only convert three more field goals for the rest of the game. SEMO was slow to respond, ISU's lead was still 13 with 5:10 left, but the gift horse wasn't going to be looked in the mouth forever.
The RedHawks reeled off seven straight possessions with points and the ISU lead was down to 66-62 with 1:13 left. A LaRavia recovery when the ball was knocked from him, but back into his hands for a layup with 45 seconds left. SEMO then missed a pair of shots to end their scoring string.
With Julian Larry having fouled out, LaRavia got the ball late and made three free throws in the final 33.9 seconds. Neese made the other and ISU was able to fend off the RedHawks.
"We could have been better down the stretch, but we're still working on our 40-minute game. It's something that takes time and something we can work on in practice," LaRavia said.
ISU will practice through the Christmas holidays with the MVC's new two-games-in-two-days-at-one-site format starting next weekend. The Sycamores host unbeaten Drake at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
