ISU seeks to regain identity as WIU makes Homecoming visit

Though they all count in the standings the same, not all losses are created equal.
The sting of a defeat is most felt in a key game, but also, in a game in which the opponent forced you out of the things that you typically do well.
That's what South Dakota did to Indiana State last Saturday in ISU's 38-0 loss at the DakotaDome. The Coyotes did very well in the phases they expected to — passing and making quarterback Austin Simmons a threat. However, the Coyotes also kept ISU from playing to its strengths, namely, the Sycamores' run game and their usually potent front seven. Neither were a factor against the Coyotes — and the result was ugly.
With winless Western Illinois visiting Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Homecoming, the Sycamores want to reclaim the identity they lost in Vermillion, S.D.
"We have to back to who we are. I know we're a much better team than how we performed last week," ISU coach Curt Mallory said. "We're not asking these guys to do something they haven't already done. That was the message to them all week — do what you do."
With quarterback Ryan Boyle out for the season, ISU used junior college transfer Gunnar See. His numbers weren't bad — See completed 23 of 38 attempts for 239 yards and one interception— but See wants to improve in ways the numbers don't reflect.
"I need to work on getting all the way through my progression and not focus on one person," See said. "I got more reps this week and got more comfortable. I've been able to watch myself, critique myself, and get better."
ISU prefers to run the ball, but needs to do so with more gusto as the Sycamores' 17.4 points per game average is worst in the MVFC.
"It starts up front. We didn't play near to our capability a week ago. We have to be much better up front," Mallory said.
Offensively, ISU (2-3, 0-1) took two steps forward and two back injury-wise. Running back Peterson Kerlegrand and wide receiver Dakota Caton should be active — Kerlegrand missed most of two games and Caton missed three — but left tackle Mason Flechler and left guard Isaiah Edwards likely won't be available.
Defensively, the Coyotes neutralized ISU's front four. ISU had no sacks and couldn't stop the Coyotes' run game. Just as bad from Mallory's point of view was the poor tackling. It was reflected throughout the defensive unit.
"We looked bad in space, but we missed things up front too. The guys have to stay in their gaps and leverage back to where their help is. There was too much inconsistency in that," Mallory said.
Moala said there was some miscommunication on-field last week and the coaches simplified the on-field calls.
"We just need to keep our confidence. We played more down than usual last week and we didn't execute," ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said. "We made it simpler this week so we can get the calls out and get everyone lined up. Now, everyone needs to listen."
On paper, Western Illinois gives the Sycamores a chance to get well. The Leathernecks (0-5, 0-1) have struggled through a winless season to date, including a 37-31 overtime home loss to fellow MVFC strugglers Missouri State.
The Leathernecks rank last or second-last in almost every major MVFC statistical category. There are exceptions, though. WIU ranks third in passing at 217.8 yards per game. The Leathernecks have used both Connor Sampson and Kevin Johnson at quarterback and their offensive numbers have ticked up in recent weeks.
"We have to be great with our eyes. They do a lot motion and shifting and fly sweeps, we have to be really disciplined," Mallory said.
ISU hasn't had much luck against WIU in Terre Haute as the Leathernecks have won three straight at Memorial Stadium. ISU hasn't beaten WIU at home since 2011.
Western Illinois at ISU
Time, place — 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 2-3, 0-1, WIU 0-5, 0-1.
Last games — ISU lost 38-0 at South Dakota and WIU lost 37-31 in overtime to Missouri State last Saturday.
Series — WIU leads 26-16.
Last meeting — ISU defeated WIU 15-13 in Macomb, Ill. last season. ISU wasn't won at home against WIU since 2011.
Next — ISU hosts South Dakota State and WIU hosts Illinois State next Saturday.
