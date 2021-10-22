ISU seeks to keep game under control as YSU visits

When it goes south for Indiana State's football team? It goes south in a hurry.
In all four of the Sycamores' losses this season, there was a burst of things that went wrong, or just an ill-timed spate of ineffectiveness, that led to instant points for the opposition.
It happened again last week at Missouri State. A 3-0 game with five minutes left in the second quarter ballooned to a 24-0 halftime lead for Missouri State thanks to special teams turnovers and lack of execution on the defensive side.
With Youngstown State visiting Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday for Homecoming, ISU coach Curt Mallory is vexed. He feels the team is more together than ever, so the difficult stretches the team goes through can't be blamed on sulking or dissension.
"When things go wrong? We have to stay together. We've had games where things haven't gone our way and they've landslided on us," Mallory said. "I like the way we're preparing and coming to work and improving. I'm more encouraged than discouraged. The score hasn't shown it, but we're going to keep working and getting better."
ISU's woes have been most often felt in the second quarter. The Sycamores are getting out-scored 80-27, including 21-0 last week. However, that feels more like statistical aberration more than anything else. ISU hasn't won any of the other quarters either.
In the four losses, the game didn't get away from the Sycamores for the same reasons. Against Northwestern on Sept. 11, the Wildcats ran the ball extremely effectively on its first two series to take a 14-0 lead, but then ISU held the Wildcats' running game in check the rest for most of the contest.
Against South Dakota State on Sept. 25, the Jackrabbits scored 24 points in 12 minutes, 6 seconds of game time thanks to big pass plays executed by SDSU. At South Dakota on Oct. 2, the Coyotes scored 21 unanswered points in 11:48 of game time thanks to defensive ineffectiveness and bad field position thanks to a special teams mistake.
Why is this happening? Mallory is searching for answers himself.
"I can't explain it, but you know what? We're not going to hide from it. The sky isn't falling. We're going to keep hammering all four phases of special teams, offense and defense," Mallory said.
The strange part of all of this is that ISU is doing well, even excelling, in other areas. ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix returned last week and had an immediate impact with 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. His presence helped quarterback Anthony Thompson, who had more options in the passing game.
"I'm seeing more comfort [from Thompson] with the wide receivers and having Dante back certainly helps. When I sit in the quarterback room, you can see him getting better each week," Mallory said.
ISU is second in FCS with 24 quarterback sacks. Defensive end Inoke Moala is having a brilliant season. He leads the MVC in sacks with eight and tackles for loss at 12. Moala's 11 solo tackles for loss are five more than any other MVFC player has.
Quarterback sacks will not be the priority against the Penguins, however. Youngstown State (2-3, 1-2) is a throwback. They run the ball ... a lot. And with Jaleel McLaughlin as their feature back? They run it well.
YSU has tallied 237 rushing attempts against just 122 pass attempts. McLaughlin is second in the MVFC in rushing at 588 yards and he averages 6.1 yards per carry.
"Defense is knowing where your help is and you need all 11 guys. There's so many examples when somebody thinks he's going to make a tackle by himself and he doesn't force it back to another guy," Mallory said.
"That's where [McLaughlin] will kill you. You watch all of his long runs, guys are running at him like he's the only guy on the field, and then he cuts back, and there's nobody there. You have to use all 11 players to keep him corralled," Mallory added.
If ISU can take an early lead and force YSU out of its game? It would be ideal. If it can stop YSU's running game outright? So much the better.
But ISU (3-4, 1-3) just needs a win under any circumstance. The Sycamores have zero margin for error if they want to earn a FCS playoff bid. The best ISU can do is finish 7-4, the minimum record likely for playoff consideration.
Mallory said the team is still together — he just hopes there's reward for it on the field.
"Each week, I'm seeing more guys asking questions, more guys are around the office, they're asking questions. It's not going the other way. When things aren't going well, sometimes you don't see a guy until practice. That's not the case. I don't see a team that's just checking in and checking out for practice. We're getting tighter rather than looser," Mallory said.
• Morgan update — The Missouri State loss was marred by an injury suffered by wide receiver Rontrez Morgan, who was hospitalized after his head and neck were stabilized on-field on a hit he took on a kick return.
Morgan lost feeling on the field, but recovered it in the hospital shortly after he was admitted, and Morgan was released that evening.
Mallory said Morgan won't play this Saturday, but he is on the road to recovery.
"They weren't sure, at first, if he had a [neck] break, but everything cleared out [that it wasn't a break]. He's still feeling some numbness, but it's a lot better and he has full range of motion. He has to let the nerve calm down, he has some muscle soreness, but we're hoping he's back sooner than later," Mallory said.
Youngstown State at ISU
Time — 1 p.m. Saturday.
Place — Memorial Stadium.
Webstream — ESPN+
Radio — WZJK-FM 105.5.
Records — YSU 2-3, 1-2 MVFC; ISU 3-4, 1-3.
Series — YSU leads 23-7
Last meeting — ISU won 24-17 in 2019.
Last game — ISU lost 37-7 at Missouri State last Saturday. Youngstown State defeated Missouri State 41-33 on Oct. 9.
Next — ISU plays at North Dakota State and YSU hosts South Dakota State on Oct. 30.
