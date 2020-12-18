ISU seeks improvement as Ball State visits

Indiana State's men's basketball team has always tried to create challenging schedules in the Greg Lansing era. The hope is that playing tough opponents makes the Sycamores tougher by the time Missouri Valley Conference action starts.
It's not a bad rationale, but it stings at the time. ISU remained competitive for much of the game at Purdue before losing by 12 last Saturday and were barely at the races in a 19-point loss at Saint Louis on Tuesday.
Normally, ISU would have the time to assess the defeats, adjust, and move on, but time is not a commodity the Sycamores have at present. With Ball State visiting for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday at Hulman Center, the Sycamores have to lick their wounds and learn the lessons of their losses quickly.
"Playing two really good opponents we got to see where we're at and how far we need to go," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "We played hard, but we didn't play well. We had some good film sessions and a pair of two good practices in the last couple of days."
Film session is usually a process played out in pros and cons for each player, but the dominance of the Billikens led to more of the latter. SLU is a very good team — it beat North Carolina State handily on Thursday — so there's no shame in the defeat, but there was regret about the ease in which the Billikens pulled it off.
"It was brutal. I had four pages of clips. Usually, it's one-and-a-half. You try to keep it both positive and negative, but there was much more negative in this one. We just didn't put up a fight like we needed to," Lansing said.
That last bit is a reminder of what happened the last time ISU faced Ball State. With Hulman Center undergoing renovations, the scheduled home game was moved to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ISU, however, came out flat and were beaten handily 69-55.
"We owe our fans from last year. We had a great set-up at Bankers Life and we laid an egg. It was probably the worst game we played all year. I was disappointed in even how hard we played," Lansing said.
Some of the Cardinals who tormented the Sycamores in that contest — Tahjai Teague and Kyle Mallers, most notably — have moved on, but the Cardinals still possess two excellent guards in K.J. Walton (20.2) and point guard Ishmael El-Amin (17 ppg).
Good as Walton and El-Amin are, ISU will not be facing the freakish frontline of Purdue or the excellence-in-depth SLU had. On paper, it should be an even fight.
If ISU lives up to the depth it feels it possesses, that is. In the pair of losses, ISU got little production from its bench, including Division I graduate transfers Randy Miller Jr. and Tobias Howard Jr. The Sycamores need more from both if they're going to maintain a consistent flow throughout the game.
"They have to be consistent. Not just in the three games we've had, but everyday in practice," said Lansing on Miller and Howard. "We have seven new guys and it takes time to get accustomed to roles and teammates. We'll be growing as a team all year."
ISU has lost three in a row to their in-state rivals. The Sycamores have not lost four in a row in the series since a five-game skid from 1998-2002.
Ball State at ISU
Tipoff — 1 p.m. today at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 72-62. BSU has won the last three meetings. ISU last won in 2016 and last won at Hulman Center in 2015.
Last time out – ISU lost at Saint Louis 78-59 and BSU beat Illinois State 82-66 on Tuesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) — G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 4 ppg), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 12.7), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 12.7), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11 ppg, 6 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 12.3) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6.7), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3 ppg), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 4 ppg), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.7), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 3.5), G Cam Bacote (6-3, Jr., 1 ppg), G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg), C Nick Hittle (6-10, Fr.) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, So.) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (167-156 at ISU, 11th year).
Ball State Cardinals (3-2) — G Ishmael El-Amin (6-1, Sr., 17 ppg), G K.J. Walton (6-3, Sr., 20.2), G Luke Bumbalough (6-1, So., 5.6), F Miryne Thomas (6-8, Jr., 7 ppg) and F Brachen Hazen (6-8, Sr., 8.8) are possible starters. G Jalen Windham (6-5, So., 4.8), F Zach Gunn (6-6, Jr., 4.4), G Kani Acree (6-6, So., 3 ppg) and C Blake Huggins (6-10, Jr., 2.6) are key reserves.
Coach — James Whitford (110-120 at BSU, 8th year).
Next games — ISU hosts SE Missouri State and BSU plays at Western Michigan on Tuesday.
