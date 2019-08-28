Success for Indiana State during 2019 football season will not necessarily be predicated on the unknowns — there are very few of those on a team that returns so much talent — but on the knowns.
We know, for example, that nearly everyone of consequence returns on the offensive side of the ball and in the special teams unit. We know what they're capable.
We know on the defensive side of the ball that there are returning players sprinkled about throughout the unit that turn on the axis that is middle linebacker Jonas Griffith.
We know that ISU coalesced in the second half of the 2018 season and won five straight games. We know that ISU won over the belief of Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason voters who picked the Sycamores to finish fourth in the powerful league. We know that national voters made ISU 16th in the STATS FCS poll.
We know all of this. The question is whether ISU is whether to handle the expectations that come along with it?
Excitement over ISU has not been higher since at least 2015 — when the Sycamores came off of their last FCS playoff bid — or perhaps back to the early 2010s when Trent Miles-coached teams threatened the playoffs.
The Sycamores are trying to manage those expectations while being excited in their own right about the opportunities ahead of them.
"We're super excited to get the opportunity to showcase our talent and make a name for ourselves. We want to show the community what we're made of and bring a conference championship back," Griffith said.
"We're really excited. It feels like a long-time coming since the end of last year," ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle said. "The sky is the limit. With our coaches and everything they have in-store? If we can execute? I'm excited to see where it can go from game one to Frisco [site of the FCS championship game]."
ISU coach Curt Mallory hasn't wavered from message from the time the Sycamores were left out of the 2018 playoff field.
"The message I've given the guys is we got what we deserved last year and we'll get what we deserve this year. Nothing will be given to us. Nothing was given to us the last five games of last season. I didn't want to hear anyone feeling sorry for themselves. We didn't make it. Bottom line. If we make it this year? It's because we earned it," Mallory said.
How does ISU put the lightning back in the bottle that it had in the last half of 2018? First, you have to understand what ISU did right in the first place. Boyle, who threw for 1,627 yards and 12 touchdowns, led a mostly-turnover-free attack. The Sycamores struck the right run-pass balance — despite injuries to its top backs — didn't get flustered in big moments. The defense, which struggled early in 2018, gradually improved and became dependable late.
"I think it was the work they did in the offseason. It was a motivated team in the winter. It was a motivated team in the spring. It was a motivated team in camp. That's what you have to do. Motivation can't just be the week of or the day of, it has to continue to go from the time the [previous] season was over. That's what I saw with this team," Mallory said.
The principles are all familiar to ISU fans. Besides Boyle, wide receivers Dante Hendrix and Rontrez Morgan are proven veterans. The entire offensive line — Mason Flechler, Isaiah Edwards, Wyatt Wozniak, James Lang and Kevin Kcehowski — are seniors. Running back Titus McCoy is a veteran. Besides Griffith, defensive end Inoke Moala, defensive tackle Michael Ghant and linebacker Clayton Glasco are all proven veterans.
There are other factors that lead to excitement about ISU football besides the players on the field. ISU has a record seven home games in 2019. ISU does not play MVFC stalwart North Dakota State at all. ISU also plays a challenging nonconference schedule that should put the Sycamores in a better position come FCS playoff time.
Again, though, it comes back to how ISU deals with the success everyone thinks they'll have in 2019.
"We haven't played a game yet. There's internal and external expectations, but we have to believe in one another and not listen to the hot air and hype that's all around. We have to come out execute, hit them in the mouth and do what we do," Boyle said.
ISU opens at Kansas at noon on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.