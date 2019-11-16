There's nothing quite so satisfying as when the best laid plans have the best laid outcome.
Few would have predicted on Aug. 31 that the plan for Indiana State's football team would include a wildcat formation that had two featured runners, but that's the plan that helped the Sycamores end a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The wildcat is a formation where the ball is directly snapped to the runner. Most teams have used it with one featured back, but ISU has decided to run it with both Michael Haupert and Dominique Dafney and it has given ISU's offense a jolt.
"It feels great to know what we do works. Whether it's special teams, defense or offense," Haupert said. "We each bring something to the table in the wildcat package. When we each make a great play, it builds momentum for the rest of the offense."
ISU's"wildcats" combined to rush for 158 yards against the Penguins — with Haupert gaining 95 and Dafney 63. Both had a touchdown run. Though they weren't on the field at the same time as much as they were when ISU unfurled the formation two weeks ago against Southern Illinois, they do form a deadly duo.
Though opponents now have film to watch on ISU's formation, it continues to be more productive. ISU's run production has increased each week the Sycamores have used it. Against Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa, it gained 103 and 113 yards, respectively. It pleases ISU coach Curt Mallory that the formation continues to bear fruit.
"The ability to jump in and jump out of who the quarterback is helps. [Kurtis Wilderman is still playing a traditional quarterback role.] I think our offense has done a good job of running it on the open side or tight end side. Whether we're getting zone-schemed or gap-schemed with pullers. Add in the motions, with fly sweeps, and our package is building," Mallory said.
Part of what makes the wildcats work is the patience of the runners. Many of the runs are a tad delayed and are reliant on following a blocking back or allowing the offensive line to set their blocks or both.
"They've got to have patience because there is a delay in how you read it. It's not a quick-hitting play. You have to position yourself between two blockers and they have a good knack for it," Mallory said.
Haupert, the smaller of the pair, and Dafney, the bigger back who played tight end early in the season, were able to be patient and hit those holes to create their most impactful runs.
"It feels good. The three games we've been doing it, it's been working every game. I wish we would have done it earlier," Dafney said. "We let [the offensive line] know we're going to follow them where ever they go. If you give me a gap, I'm going to find it and hit it. That sparks everything and flows into the whole team. When we're flowing with the wildcat, and everyone was excited to do it, that gives everyone more energy."
The wildcat has also had a positive effect on the ISU pass game. Wilderman completed 17 of 20 passes for 140 yards. ISU out-gained YSU 382-359 overall, despite the Penguins' four sacks.
For all of the positives, ISU still left the outcome in doubt until it stymied YSU's final offensive series. The Penguins had the two longest gains of the game — both long touchdowns — and held ISU to a 1 of 11 third-down conversion rate. Though penalties weren't numerous, they came at bad junctures of the game, including an unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting that kept the Penguins' final drive alive.
ISU led 3-0 after a quarter when the action began to pick up. ISU running back Nick Sims provided the first touchdown with a 33-yard run off right tackle. Sims also showed great patience, waiting for the blockers to arrive and provide a hole. He jetted through it and to daylight.
With 2:43 left in the second quarter, an interception by ISU's Hameed Oyedele deep in YSU territory led to a 13-yard Haupert touchdown to make it 17-3. It seemed the Sycamores might run away with it against a Penguins team that had also won just one Missouri Valley Football Conference game entering the contest.
Not so fast. YSU took advantage of a blitz called by the Sycamores. YSU quarterback Joe Craycraft — playing in place of starter Nathan Mays, who broke his leg two weeks ago — took off past left tackle on a designed draw and never stopped. He went 80 yards for a touchdown and ISU's halftime lead was just 17-10.
"For them to run 80 yards on a quarterback draw? They had a good call on that, but we have to knock it down. We can't let it go 80 yards," Mallory said.
The Penguins gained just one first down in the third quarter — though a long kick return and an ISU turnover on a punt return gave the Penguins excellent field position. An interception by Michael Thomas stopped one threat and a missed field goal ended the other.
ISU took a 24-10 lead with 5:56 left in the third quarter thanks to its wildcats. Haupert broke off a 50-yard run that put ISU at the YSU 10. Dafney finished the series off with a 10-yard touchdown.
"I was a running back until high school, so I have a little bit of a running back background, but I'm taking extra time to look at film and make sure I'm hitting the holes and being patient and follow my running back," said Dafney on learning his new trade.
A 45-yard Craycraft-to-Ryan Emans touchdown connection early in the fourth quarter drew the Penguins back within a touchdown. It got nervy when Jerry Nunez missed a 25-yard field goal with 5:29 left. And on YSU's last series with under two minutes to go, nails were being bitten when a taunting penalty gifted the Penguins the ball at the ISU 45 with 1:12 left.
The Sycamores could exhale after their defense didn't allow another first down.
Though it's been a rough season and not one that lived up to expectation, 23 ISU seniors had a happy Senior Day. ISU finishes its season at Missouri State next Saturday, but for now? ISU restored some pride for its season and for its seniors.
"It meant everything. I love these guys and these guys everything a home for me," said senior linebacker Clayton Glasco, who led ISU with eight tackles and a sack.
