Preseason basketball polls were released by the Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday for both men’s and women’s programs and the league’s prognosticators have both of the Sycamores’ teams in the lower half of the predicted order of finish.
ISU’s men were chosen sixth and the women were chosen ninth. And while the league’s soothsayers didn’t see a positive season for either team, the news wasn’t all bad.
ISU guard Tyreke Key was chosen as preseason All-MVC first team selection.
The junior had a breakout sophomore season in 2019. Key led the MVC in scoring last season at 17.4 points, was named to the All-MVC Second Team and was elected the team captain of the MVC Most Improved Team while also earning a spot on the NABC All-District Second Team.
Also given All-MVC honors was senior guard Jordan Barnes, who was named to the second team.
Barnes is tied for third at ISU with 215 career 3-pointers made. He hit 30 free throws made in a row — a new school record during the MVC era and 20th-best in the history of the MVC during last season. He has scored 1,180 career points to become the 39th member of the Indiana State Basketball Club in just 77 games played.
For the men, it’s the fifth time in six years that they were tabbed to finish sixth. The ISU men haven’t been chosen to finish in the top half of the league since 2014 when they were picked second, which is where they ultimately finished.
Missouri State was chosen to win the league for the second time in three years. The Bears garnered 29 of the 44 available first-place votes. Bradley, the MVC Tournament champ a year ago, was picked second and Northern Iowa was chosen third.
For the women, there were no individual honors and the ninth-place preseason showing is the worst for the Sycamores in the MVC preseason poll since 1997. The only team the Sycamores were picked ahead of were perennial strugglers Evansville.
The reason for the Sycamores showing in the preseason poll is obvious — every player on the roster is new. There’s not much for league observers to go on as far as what the quality of the Sycamores’ might might be. ISU is the only team in the MVC without any returning starters.
Drake was tabbed to finish first in the MVC with 31 of the possible 40 first-place votes. Missouri State was second and Northern Iowa was third.
Participants in both polls include coaches, beat writers, radio personnel, sports information directors and television broadcasters.
MVC men’s preseason poll
1. Missouri State (29)=410
2. Bradley (5)=368
3. UNI (3)=343
4. Loyola Chicago (6)=340
5. Drake=243
6. Indiana State=210
7. Illinois State (1)=193
8. Evansville=132
9. Valparaiso=98
10. Southern Illinois=83
MVC women’s preseason poll
1. Drake (31)=359
2. Missouri State (8)=329
3. UNI (1)=297
4. Bradley=255
5. Southern Illinois=235
6. Illinois State=212
7. Loyola=188
8. Valparaiso=126
9. Indiana State=111
10. Evansville=88
