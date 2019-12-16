Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith is making national headlines again.
On Monday, Griffith was voted FCS Third Team All-American by HERO Sports. It marks the fourth All-American honor of Griffith's career after being named an All-American three times following the 2018 season.
In 2018, Griffith received All-American honors from HERO Sports (Third Team), STATS FCS (Third Team) and Phil Steele.
In 2019, Griffith was named First Team All-MVFC. Griffith led the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the second consecutive season with 106 tackles in the regular season, marking just the fifth player to ever achieve the feat.
Griffith averaged a league high 8.8 tackles per game and had a season high 16 tackles in a win over Eastern Kentucky. Griffith also had four sacks and 28.5 tackles-for-loss for 115 yards as he also forced one fumble and recovered another.
Griffith, who graduated from ISU on Saturday, became just the third player in program history to record 100 or more tackles for three consecutive seasons. The Louisville, Ky. native ranks fourth of all active FCS players in career tackles with 382 tackles.
Nine Missouri Valley Football Conference players earned First Team honors from HERO Sports. North Dakota State, currently in the FCS playoff Final Four, had five representatives: quarterback Trey Lance, offensive linemen Dillon Radunz and Zack Johnson, defensive lineman Derek Tuszka and linebacker Jabril Cox. Illinois State had running back James Robinson and defensive back Luther Kirk honored. South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozemboom and Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn were also first-teamers.
Besides Griffith, there were 10 additional MVFC representatives on the second and third All-American teams.
