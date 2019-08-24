Life in the backfield was rough for Indiana State's football team in 2018.
Not because the Sycamores weren't productive — ISU averaged 5.1 yards per carry, scored 30 rushing touchdowns and averaged 226.9 yards in Missouri Valley Football Conference games, second-best in the league — but life was rough because injuries among the running backs were unrelenting.
Christian Covington's career came to an end when a congenital spine injury was discovered mid-season. Jaquan Keys, who was leading the MVFC in rushing at the time, went down for good a week later at Southern Illinois with a hip injury.
Titus McCoy played throughout the season, but wasn't 100 percent, and sat out the spring partly because of that. By the Western Illinois finale? McCoy and fourth-string Peterson Kerlegrand comprised the ISU backfield.
"Last year, that was the position where we got decimated. We felt pretty good going in and next thing you know we're down to our fourth-string running back," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
And yet? ISU still thrived. All four of its backs had 100-yard games, including Kerlegrand against WIU. Quarterback Ryan Boyle also had a 100-yard rushing performance in addition to the backs.
A big nod goes to ISU's offensive line for the rushing production, but it also shows what the mentality is like among the backs themselves. They know there can be no letup in their preparation, both mentally and physically. As 2018 proved, any one of them can break out with a big game.
"We're all hungry. We all want to play, we all want to play and everyone wants to be a starter. At the end of the day? The best will be the starter. The fact that we can all play makes this competition even better," McCoy said.
The net effect of 2018 is that McCoy comes back healthy and ready to take the mantle of being the starter — if he can earn it. An equal benefit is that Kerlegrand gets a chance to build on the promise he showed in his 102-yard effort against the Leathernecks.
McCoy, a junior, has plenty of speed outside of the tackles, but he's more muscular than Kerlegrand, and could see more carries up the middle. He noted that he expects improvement from himself in 2019.
"I just want to become more of a dynamic back. With my speed? I feel stronger and faster and I'm ready to showcase that," McCoy said.
Kerlegrand, also a junior, is 5-foot-9 and is your prototypical speed back, though he can pack a punch on would-be tacklers.
"Experience [gained in 2018] is a great thing. As much experience as I could get was great. Although it happened at the end of the year? I was ready at the beginning of the year. That's what this room's whole mentality is and this team is really about it. When you get an opportunity? You'd better take advantage of it," Kerlegrand said. "[The competition at the position] keeps you on your toes. If you're not doing it right? Someone else well. It's good competition and it keeps us all engaged."
Where will the competition come from below McCoy and Kerlegrand? Sophomore Chris Childers earned some spot duty in 2018 and is the most experienced player in the tier below McCoy and Kerlegrand.
Nick Sims, a sophomore and transfer from Toledo, gives the Sycamores a power back option. A redshirt freshman who played well in the spring was 5-11 Matt Sora.
Mallory doesn't go into the season with any pre-conceived notion of roles yet. Expect to see several of the above backs in-action through the nonconference portion of the season. Mallory said that roles will likely solidify once MVFC play begins.
"[In 2018] we wanted to go in with three guys being able to play them all, see who got hot, and who got going. As we got into the fourth or fifth game, it obvious to us that [Jaquan] Keys was the guy. So we're going into it with the same idea [in 2019]," Mallory noted.
One thing ISU doesn't do too much of? They don't throw to the running backs. ISU's running backs combined for just 12 catches in 2018.
Other backs include redshirt freshman Michael Haupert and true freshmen Dawson Basinger and Niko Christensen. Mallory said in July that redshirt freshman Caleb Hamilton was out for the season.
All of the above backs bring different traits to the table for ISU, but Mallory stressed one obvious benefit, especially after the lessons of 2018 were absorbed.
"All are different and have a different style, but the biggest thing is you can't have enough guys," Mallory said. "We're going to need all of them."
ISU RUNNING BACKS
• Projected starter — Titus McCoy (5-10, 190, Jr.)
• Returning reserves — Peterson Kerlegrand (5-9, 185, Jr.), Chris Childers (6-0, 210, So.)
• New — Nick Sims (5-10, 210, So., transfer from Toledo), Dawson Basinger (5-10, 190, Fr.), Niko Christensen (6-2, 180, Fr.), Matt Sora (5-11, 210, RFr.), Michael Haupert (5-11, 185, RFr.)
• Injured — Caleb Hamilton (6-0, 220, RFr.)
• Position coach — Marcus Knight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.