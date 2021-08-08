Indiana State running back Peterson Kerlegrand has gone from surprise contributor, to solidifying a starting job, to depended-upon veteran.
If you recall, Kerlegrand emerged on the scene in 2018. After playing special teams for most of the season, injuries in ISU's backfield pressed Kerlegrand into service in the crucial season finale at Western Illinois.
In a game most thought was win-and-in-the-playoffs for the Sycamores, Kerlegrand came out nowhere and rushed for 102 of his 138 seasonal yards in that last-second victory over the Leathernecks. Alas, ISU was snubbed from a FCS playoff bid, but Kerlegrand was someone to look at in ISU's future.
In 2019, Kerlegrand started nine of the 11 games and rushed for 746 yards and three touchdowns. By seasons' end, he was part of a potent ISU running attack.
With the new season upon us, Kerlegrand is the clear contributor in the ISU backfield and it's a role he relishes, but doesn't take for granted.
"It's a never-ending cycle. Just because I was the guy last year doesn't mean I'm the guy this year," Kerlegrand said. "That's how I go to things. It's an even playing field in that room and that's how I go about it all the time. Even if I was one of the guys in the room waiting, I'd be doing everything I can to be the best I can. Nothing is given to you, it has to be earned."
ISU coach Curt Mallory has liked what he's seen from Kerlegrand and praised his work ethic. However, it's what Mallory is hearing, not seeing.
"You hear him more. Before you just saw him, now you hear him holding guys accountable. He's always been a tough, hard-working guy, but I'm impressed with how he's grown [leadership-wise]," Mallory said.
For Kerlegrand? It's nothing he doesn't feel he hasn't done before.
"I do what I've done — lead by example — there's more doing than talking on my part, but if I have to talk? I will. I keep the energy up and I stay focused. People think I'm laid back, but I'm focused, always paying attention to details."
Mallory also noted that Kerlegrand is doing a better job running with the feel of what his blockers will do than he did in the past.
"He's more of a patient runner now. In the past, he would just hit a hole. Now you're seeing him feel things a little bit better and is getting that knack," Mallory said.
Behind Kerlegrand, there's precious little ISU playing experience. Matt Sora's five carries for 31 yards are the only other yardage any of ISU's backs have gained in Sycamore Blue.
That doesn't mean there aren't contributors. One player to look for is San Diego State transfer Justin Dinka. He played one season for the Aztecs with one catch, but he gained 3,549 yards in high school in the Dallas area.
"He's getting better everyday. He's a little older and he's getting better as he gets used to the system," Mallory said.
Another player that Mallory said has struck out is true freshman Kyle Franklin, who is from Elmhurst, Ill. Franklin was a three-time state champion at Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in the Chicago area. He's small — 5-foot-8 — but that shouldn't hold him back in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
"Kyle has great quicks. He's hard to see, but he's a physical-looking young man," Mallory said.
Sora has missed part of camp with injuries, but should contribute. The rest of the running back cast are redshirt or true freshmen, many of them local hopefuls.
Former North Central standout Dawson Basinger and former Northview star Korbin Allen are in the mix. Non-local is Lafayette's Omarion Dixon, though local fans got to see him last year for Harrison as he rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Terre Haute South.
Derrick McLaughlin, of Gurnee, Ill., is also in the mix. ISU is also listing long snapper Wyatt Harwood as a running back of last resort.
ISU RUNNING BACKS
• Proven contributors — Peterson Kerlegrand (5-9, 195, Sr.), Matt Sora (5-11, 220, So.)
• New — Justin Dinka (5-11, 180, Fr., transfer from San Diego State)
• Other contributors — Dawson Basinger (5-10, 195, RFr.), Wyatt Harwood (6-1, 205, Sr.)
• True freshmen — Korbin Allen (5-10, 190, Fr.), Kyle Franklin (5-8, 180, Fr.), Derrick McLaughlin (6-0, 210, Fr.), Omarion Dixon (6-1, 220, Fr.).
• Position coach — Aaron Young.
