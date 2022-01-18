ISU rides Williams, defense to keep Evansville at bay

Indiana State’s women’s basketball season could have been defined on what it hasn’t had. Several players have been in and out of the lineup to go along with the three Sycamores – Sommer Pitzer, Adrian Folks and Hattie Westerfeld – that are lost for the season.
However, the Sycamores are increasingly defining themselves on what they do have – a solid fighting spirit, a good, opportunistic defense, and once again on Tuesday, another win.
ISU lost another player, Natalia Lalic, for its Missouri Valley Conference game against Evansville on Tuesday at Hulman Center, but the Sycamores did what they’ve done all season and just got on with it. There were hills and valleys, but ISU ultimately controlled its contest to earn a 69-51 win over the Purple Aces, one that put ISU over .500 for the season and in MVC play.
“Since Thanksgiving, we’ve only had six practices with all 10 of our kids. We’re 7-3 in our last 10 games. So for them to continue to prepare, I’m proud of them continuing to battle to find a way to win,” ISU coach Chad Killinger said. “It just our expectation to not have any excuses.”
De’Janae Williams paced ISU with 21 points and scoring wasn’t her only contribution. The Sycamore nicknamed “Burger” also had five steals, five assists and five rebounds.
“I just want to win. It’s as simple as that,” Williams said.
The game against Evansville was supposed to be played last Thursday, but was postponed due to COVID cases. Lalic’s absence wasn’t explained in detail, but Killinger is hoping she’s back for the coming weekend games.
Regardless, Killinger has been banging the drum on a no-excuses approach all season long. Lately, with both the ISU program and that of its opponents being affected by pandemic-related absences? The mantra Killinger has preached is more meaningful than ever.
“The thing I struggle with right now is competitive integrity. The games are all different. We go on the road and beat Drake, they’re full roster. The next weekend they go on the road without three starters and lose two games,” Killinger said.
“You’re not playing the same teams. You’re playing the same schools and the same names on the shirts. But these are different games. You’re playing different rosters every time out. One thing for us, I’m proud of them for, is we’re not making excuses. We’re showing up. Whomever is dressed and able to play, however they can contribute, they’re finding a way,” Killinger continued.
The first half was a beauty-is-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder kind of proposition.
Defensively? It was hard to argue with the Sycamores’ effort in the first quarter. Evansville missed 15 of its first 16 shots and turned the ball over generously. ISU scored almost entirely in transition off of the Aces’ giveaways to lead 15-8 at the quarter break.
Note, though, that ISU was scoring primarily in transition, because it struggled in its half-court offense. On top of that? Evansville put on a full-court press and ISU began to turn the ball over itself.
Evansville began to get better shots from its own transition game, foul trouble also cut into ISU’s already compromised depth, and the Aces closed ISU’s peak lead of 12 down to 25-22 late in the half. ISU finished a ragged first half with a 30-24 advantage.
The game opened up significantly in the third quarter. With most of its players back in the rotation after first-half foul trouble, ISU did a good job spreading the ball around to all of its options. At various times, Mya Glanton, Marie Hunter and Arianna Smith had scoring spurts, but Williams led the way with six points in the quarter. Evansville hung around, but ISU was in control with a 22-point quarter and a 52-41 lead.
The ISU lead would balloon in the final period. Williams scored the first five points in a 7-0 run that made it 59-41 and which took the game out of the Aces’ reach.
“When this run started, she was the one. Now in this 10-game swing, she’s stepped up her scoring again,” Killinger said. “They don’t complain. I tell them in one night, you might get 20 or you might get five. We take what the defense gives and we play unselfish basketball.”
ISU makes its second MVC road trip of the season starting on Friday at Valparaiso and on Sunday at Loyola.
