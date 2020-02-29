One of the unsung heroes of the Missouri Valley Conference is Des Moines insurance analyst Matt Hackman.
Right about now, you would rightly be asking yourself ... who? Or, why? Bear with me.
For many years, Hackman has compiled the seeding probabilities for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as a side hobby. In recent years, he's posted his updates on social media. He has a sizable following among the MVC media and hard-core fans of the teams in the league. He's even begun to do the service for other conferences.
Without Hackman's work? One might not truly appreciate how far Indiana State's men's basketball team has come in the last four games.
A four-game win streak, clinched with a comprehensive 71-58 win over Valparaiso at Hulman Center on Saturday, speaks volumes, but consider this.
When ISU was 7-7 in MVC play after a 10-point home loss to Missouri State on Feb. 16? The odds were not in the Sycamores' favor for a run to the top third of the league.
Hackman's probability rankings on Feb. 17 gave ISU a 6% chance of being the No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament. ISU had a much-higher probability of playing on Thursday in the play-in round, or, to earn the No. 6 seed. At the time, it was a 51% probability for any of those three possibilities.
Well, to paraphrase noted philosopher Han Solo, never tell the Sycamores the odds. ISU's win on Saturday, combined with Bradley's home loss to Loyola, put the Sycamores in the No. 3 spot at Arch Madness. ISU won a NCAA NET ranking tiebreaker with Bradley to earn the Sycamores' best seed in St. Louis since 2015.
The No. 3-seeded Sycamores will play No. 6-seed Missouri State at 9:35 p.m. next Friday at the Enterprise Center.
ISU's four-game win streak defied the math and the Sycamores won with excellent team play, solid defense, and major contributions from its starting five. And that has zero to do with a mathematical probability and everything to do with the Sycamores' belief in themselves.
"We're really connecting as a team right now. The best time to peak is in March. We've taken the necessary steps before the season, during the season, and coming into the postseason. I feel like we're really clicking," said ISU senior guard Jordan Barnes, who scored eight points and passed former teammate Brenton Scott for second on ISU's all-time career 3-point shots made list. Barnes now has 271, trailing only Michael Menser's 283.
One of the Sycamores' most important players during their four-game win streak played another impressive role on Saturday as Christian Williams was ISU's fulcrum. The senior scored a career-high 20 points. Williams was equally impactful in the first and second halves, scoring 10 points in each. His defense throughout MVC play has been top drawer.
ISU coach Greg Lansing made it clear how he thinks about Williams' recent contributions.
"He should be Player of the Week again," said Lansing, referring to Williams' MVC honor earned last Monday. "He was terrific at Southern. He was terrific again today. I think he's the best defender in the league. And I think his belief and confidence in himself continues to grow."
Where did the belief and confidence come from? A big part of it is ISU looking to Williams to contribute and his own unselfishness with the ball.
"I've known from the get-go that if I can push the ball really hard and get aggressive, we can be a hard team to beat. I give a lot of the credit to J.B. [Jordan Barnes] because he's stayed on me consistently to play my game. I give him a lot of credit," Williams said.
ISU (18-11, 11-7) was rarely challenged by the Crusaders, who were short-handed without star Javon Freeman-Liberty and forward Nick Robinson. ISU continued their focused play from an eye-opening 77-68 win at Southern Illinois last Wednesday. ISU quickly took an 18-9 lead and never let the Crusaders get within five points after the 10:04 mark of the first half.
ISU held Valparaiso to 37 percent shooting in the first half. The Sycamores themselves drained 51.9 percent in the second half. ISU also had just six turnovers and Valparaiso didn't score off of any of them.
While Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) may have been short-handed, the Sycamores were not at full strength either. Freshman forward Jake LaRavia only played 11 minutes, plagued by a back injury. LaRavia only played 1 minute, 28 seconds in the second half before his back spasmed. He left the game and spent the latter part of the game in the ISU trainer's room.
"He hasn't practiced much for a week. We probably need to get a MRI on it, I'm not 100 percent sure what it is. He spasmed today and he hadn't done that yet. He wasn't [feeling] good going into Southern, that's a long bus ride if you have a bad back, but he gutted it out because he's a tough dude. Today, I didn't want to make it worse than it was," Lansing said.
LaRavia will be needed in St. Louis next week, but because of the work of his teammates, the Sycamores did fine without his usual contributions on Saturday. Senior Bronson Kessinger, who got the start due to it being Senior Day, ended up playing 18 minutes with six points and five rebounds. Cobie Barnes also did well in LaRavia's place.
Another impressive ISU freshman, Tre Williams, equaled ISU history on the day. Williams became just the second player in ISU history to start all of his regular season games as a freshman. The only previous Sycamore to pull that off was standout John Sherman Williams in 1983. Tre Williams was good on Saturday too as he had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.
With the win, ISU accomplished several things. The Sycamores earned their 11th MVC win for the first time since 2015. ISU reached the 18-win mark overall for the first time since 2014. ISU has a four-game conference win streak entering Arch Madness for the first time since 2011, the last time ISU won the conference tournament. And for the first time since 2000? ISU beat every team in conference play.
What could that mean for Arch Madness next week?
"It means a lot knowing we've had a chance in almost every game. Beating every team gives us a little bit of a confidence boost," Barnes said. "St. Louis is difficult. The way we've been playing gives us confidence, but we're going to get everyone's best shot. We have to be ready for it."
VALPARAISO (58) — Clay 3-9 4-5 11, McMillan 4-10 0-0 9, Kiser 3-7 0-0 6, Sackey 4-9 1-3 11, Fazekas 4-10 0-0 10, Krikke 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 1-5 2-2 4. 22-56 FG, 7-10 FT, 58 TP.
INDIANA STATE (71) — Kessinger 3-7 0-0 6, T. Williams 4-6 0-2 8, J. Barnes 2-5 2-2 8, C. Williams 7-11 4-6 20, Key 2-7 2-2 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 7, Neese 3-11 2-3 10, Bacote 1-1 0-0 2, C. Barnes 2-3 0-0 4, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. 27-56 FG, 10-15 FT, 71 TP.
Halftime — ISU 37-27. 3-point goals - VU 7-20 (Sackey 2-4, Fazekas 2-4, McMillan 1-6, Clay 1-3, Krikke 1-1, Kiser 0-1, Gordon 0-1); ISU 7-20 (Neese 2-8, C. Barnes 2-3, C. Williams 2-3, LaRavia 1-1, Key 0-4, Kessinger 0-1). Rebounds - VU 34 (Kiser 6, Clay 5, Morgan 5, McMillan 4, Sackey 4, Fazekas 3, Krikke 3, Team 3, Gordon); ISU 35 (C. Williams 7, Kessinger 5, T. Williams 5, C. Barnes 5, J. Barnes 3, Key 3, LaRavia 3). Assists - VU 15 (Sackey 5, Kiser 4, Morgan 3, Fazekas 2, Gordon); ISU 16 (J. Barnes 3, C. Williams 3, LaRavia 3, T. Williams 2, Neese 2, Bacote 2, C. Barnes). Steals - VU 2 (Sackey 2); ISU 6 (J. Barnes 3, Neese 2, C. Williams). Blocks - VU 2 (Gordon, Morgan); ISU 1 (T. Williams). Turnovers - VU 10 (McMillan 3, Kiser 2, Sackey 2, Clay, Krikke, Morgan); ISU 6 (J. Barnes, C. Williams, Key, Neese, Bacote, C. Barnes). Total fouls - VU 15, ISU 11. A – 4,131. T – 1:41.
Next - ISU (18-11, 11-7) plays Missouri State in a MVC Tournament quarterfinal game at 9:35 p.m. next Friday. Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) plays Evansville in a MVC Tournament first-round game at 9:35 p.m. next Thursday.
