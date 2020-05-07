ISU puts forth gambling policy in Trustees agenda

In its agenda for today's Board Of Trustees meeting, Indiana State put forth its proposal for a university-wide gambling ban for both employees and student-athletes.
Sports wagering became legal in Indiana on Sept. 1, 2019, including betting on ISU athletic events. Since then, the university has wanted to create a policy to contend with a situation in which the integrity of its student-athletes — and the events themselves — could be influenced by gambling interests.
The policy summary in the agenda states, "The purpose of the policy is to make clear ISU’s commitment to student athletes and the University’s expectation that employees embrace principles of integrity and ethical behavior. The proposed policy prohibits employees, including student employees and graduate students, from wagering on ISU Division 1 [sic] Intercollegiate athletic contest, players, and coaches," the summary states.
"ISU student athletes, athletic department coaches, administrative staff, student staff, and others responsible for the administration of ISU’s NCAA Division 1 program are prohibited from engaging in sports wagering by NCAA rule," the summary concludes.
The all-employee ban on all ISU athletic events includes a prohibition of wagering in-person, online, via mobile device, through any electronic mechanism, or via an intermediary.
The policy does not include paid fantasy sports.
Any violation of the policy would result in employment discipline, including termination if deemed necessary in the case of repeated violations.
NCAA policy already restricted ISU athletes from betting on any intercollegiate sporting events.
Among the concerns legal sports wagering raises is the integrity of the competition. College athletes, unpaid, are potentially vulnerable to the predatory forces who might try to effect the outcome of a game.
“We’ve known it was coming for some time. My take from the get-go was to look at it much like I looked at the legalization of marijuana in states where marijuana is a banned substance by the NCAA. It may be legal, but you can’t have it in your system if you’re an NCAA student-athlete. I viewed it in that sense, but it can cause much more damage to the integrity of collegiate athletes,” ISU assistant athletic director/compliace Joel McMullen said in August 2019.
Employees could theoretically have access to information that could effect a betting line, so that's one reason why ISU has proposed this policy.
"The purpose of the policy is to make clear ISU’s commitment to student athletes and the University’s expectation that employees embrace principles of integrity and ethical behavior," the proposal states.
• Salaries — The agenda listed base salaries expected to be approved for the 2020-21 academic year.
Five head coaches were listed. Men's basketball coach Greg Lansing ($248,478), football coach Curt Mallory ($217,264), women's basketball coach Vicki Hall ($133,270), volleyball coach Lindsey Allman ($79,924) and women's soccer coach Julie Hanley ($62,778).
Assistant coach salaries were listed as well. Of the 10 football assistant coaches listed, a total of $525,888 was paid in salaries, an average of $52,888. Five assistant coaches had their salaries reduced for the upcoming season. Three received pay raises.
Men's basketball spent $263,974 on three assistants, an average of $87,991 per coach. Women's basketball paid an average of $61,610 for the two coaches listed on the agenda. One assistant was listed for women's soccer ($38.055) and volleyball ($37.497).
• Vendor items — ISU listed its vendor report, in which it discloses expenditures that are higher than $250,000.
Two athletic-related items were included. ISU paid $345,218 to Pacesetter Sports for athletic gear and equipment. Turner Coaches Inc. was paid $252,419 for athletic bus travel, though that total also includes non-athletic university field trips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.