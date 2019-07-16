Last spring, NCAA members debated whether to add a third assistant coach for both baseball and softball. The measure was supported by Missouri Valley Conference schools, but was ultimately not passed.
If it had been? It's likely that Indiana State volunteer assistant baseball coach Brad Vanderglas would have attained a full-time position.
As it has turned out? Vanderglas has achieved that full-time status anyway. On Tuesday, ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs confirmed that Vanderglas will be on ISU's staff full-time. Vanderglas will be promoted and he replaces former pitching coach Jordan Tiegs, who left ISU to join the Texas Rangers organization earlier this month.
The official announcement has not come from ISU yet, but Hannahs said it was an "easy" decision to retain Vanderglas.
"It was easy because he's such a hard worker. From a recruiting standpoint? It was a no-brainer. He's been our recruiting coordinator and you see the results based on what we had on the field last year. His hard work and his recruiting tipped it for me," Hannahs said.
Vanderglas, who is from Bowling Green, Ky., was an infielder at Northern Kentucky from 2010-13. He was also an assistant at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill. Vanderglas has been a volunteer assistant on Hannahs' staff since the 2017 season.
Vanderglas won't be the pitching coach, so that's a spot that Hannahs still has to account for. He said discussions are taking place on how to handle those important duties.
"We have to figure it out. We think we're going to bring in a young guys who's in line with analytics and pitching trends. Jordan Tiegs was in-tune with that and you see where it took him," Hannahs said. "That person will be part of the day-to-day operation. As for pitching? In addition to that role, it's something that myself and the staff will all have a voice in."
Replacing Tiegs was just the second assistant coach Hannahs has had to hire since he took over the ISU program after the 2013 season. Hannahs hired Tiegs to replace Ronnie Prettyman after the 2014 season.
