Longtime basketball standout Bronson Kessinger was starting to think he would never experience a Senior Day.
He missed out during his senior year at Corydon Central High School after suffering a serious leg injury, which initiated his redshirt season at Indiana State in 2015-16.
Four years later, ISU's 6-foot-8 reserve forward/center will finally get his Senior Day on Saturday — as will starting teammates Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams — when Valparaiso comes to Hulman Center to close out the regular season. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
All three seniors are scheduled to speak to the crowd after the game.
Kessinger told the Tribune-Star following practice Friday afternoon that Saturday will culminate "five long years of hard work."
"For me and everything I've been through, I never thought I'd get to play in a Senior Day game," he admitted.
"It means a lot — to be recognized with those other two guys," added the 5-11 Barnes, who averages 12.7 points per game. "It's good to have a last game in Hulman Center with those guys."
"I've been here for 2 1/2 years, but it seems like I've been here for four years," noted the 6-5 Williams, a 2017 Iowa transfer tallying 7.6 ppg. "It's going to be an emotional day, but we're just looking to get a win and play really well going into the [Missouri Valley Conference] tournament."
That tournament will begin next Thursday in St. Louis and today's results around the league will finalize the seedings. Possibilities for the Sycamores (17-11 overall and 10-7 in the MVC) range from No. 3 through No. 6. Valparaiso (16-14, 9-8) also is in the mid-pack picture, especially considering the Crusaders already own a home victory (86-77 on Jan. 18) over ISU this season.
So today won't be some meaningless Senior Day game where fans will be thinking more about the next season than the season that's concluding. There are consequences.
Other teams factoring into the mid-pack equation are Bradley (third at 11-6) and Southern Illinois (tied with ISU for fourth at 10-7).
If Bradley loses at home to Loyola and ISU knocks off Valpo today, the Sycamores will receive the No. 3 tournament seed behind Northern Iowa and Loyola. If Bradley and ISU win today, Bradley will remain at No. 3 and ISU would get No. 4, even if still tied with SIU. But if ISU loses to Valparaiso today, the Sycamores would fall to the No. 6 seed, even if tied with just Valpo or if tied with SIU and Valpo.
Confused yet?
ISU coach Greg Lansing insists he won't worry about any of those scenarios until after the regular season is over. His seniors agreed.
"We're not really even thinking about that," Kessinger emphasized. "We're just thinking about going out and enjoying our last home game."
"We just take it day by day," Barnes said.
Considering ISU lost to Valpo earlier in the season, Friday's practice was very spirited because nothing can be taken for granted.
"We had the lead at half[time]," Lansing recalled. "We had the lead late in the game. We just couldn't sustain it because we couldn't guard them very well at all. We gave up a lot of easy shots."
"We've got to focus a lot on defense," pointed out Barnes, who contributed 21 points and five assists against the Crusaders last month. "They run a true motion offense, so we've got to communicate on defense and hopefully that will help us out a lot. ... They do a lot of switching on defense, so we've got to run our offense, take care of the ball and I think we'll be all right."
Valpo's best player is 6-3 sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who scored 25 points against ISU last month and averages 19.3 ppg, second best in the league behind UNI's A.J. Green (19.9). But on Wednesday, USA Today reported Freeman-Liberty "will miss an undetermined length of time after being diagnosed with mononucleosis."
Proving they can still win without Freeman-Liberty, the Crusaders outscored Missouri State 89-74 in their final home contest Tuesday night.
"He's a terrific player — a three-level scorer," Lansing assessed. "Deep 3s with an in-between game and he can get all the way to the basket. He's a great passer as well and he's a tremendous defender.
"He's just a very, very good all-around player."
