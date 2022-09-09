Indiana State always plays an annual guarantee game against a FBS foe and it's a big deal to see what the Sycamores can do against the so-called big boys.
However, the opportunity that's in front of ISU at 4 p.m. on Saturday hasn't been there for the program since 2015 — a trip to one of the state's two Big Ten schools.
The Sycamores play Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium, the beginning of a cycle in which ISU will alternate playing Purdue and Indiana through to the 2027 season.
Back in 2015, when the Big Ten had a scheduling moratorium to avoid playing FCS foes, one that turned out to be temporary, ISU's trip to West Lafayette was thought to be its last chance to beat one of its big brothers. Now? No one is going to take this new chance for granted.
"On Friday last week, right after we graded the North Alabama film and we turned the page to Purdue, I asked everyone from Indiana to stand up," ISU coach Curt Mallory said. "We had over 60 guys from the state of Indiana. When you grow up in-state? The Purdue's, Indiana's, Notre Dame's, Ball State's, it's a big deal. To play an in-state school you grow up watching? They're excited."
Excited? Of course. The bank account? $500,000 richer. The task? Very difficult. There are plenty of pitfalls and problems the Sycamores must overcome.
How does ISU contend with experienced Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell? What about his new favorite target, Charlie Jones? The Iowa transfer is dangerous in the pass game, but he is also potentially lethal in that often overlooked category that determines FCS vs. FBS games, the return game.
And what of the mental fortitude of a likely more focused Purdue team? A team that left Penn State off-the-hook numerous times with miscues or penalties, especially late in the first half, to allow the Nittany Lions escape Ross-Ade Stadium with a 35-31 win on Sept. 1?
These questions, and others, all have to be answered in the affirmative from ISU's point of view, or Purdue, favored by 37, will almost certainly be the victors. However, Mallory also had his eyes trained on the lessons from ISU's narrow, 17-14 overtime win over North Alabama on Sept. 1.
Mallory was focused on one aspect of the offense that let the Sycamores down in their opening win, short-yardage failures. ISU was 2 of 15 on third down conversions, many of them came on short conversion chances.
"We have to be better. Our continuity, our route-running and our protection has to help [ISU quarterback Gavin Screws] out," Mallory said. "That continuity from the offensive line has to come. Those five guys have to play together."
Screws completed 16 of 30 for 141 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his ISU debut. Screws won a training camp competition for the job and Mallory expressed confidence in the junior college transfer.
"After you watch the film, not that Gavin played great, but it wasn't as bad as it may have appeared. He made a couple of bad throws, but he made some good decisions too," Mallory said.
Good news for the Sycamores comes from the injury report ... and the best news from it will undoubtedly help Screws. Wide receiver Dante Hendrix, who sat out the opener with a hamstring injury, will be back. He gives ISU the down-field threat they didn't have against North Alabama.
Mallory said all starters on both sides of the ball are healthy except safety Ethan Hoover, who is questionable. ISU might have the services of Michael Haupert too, though the all-everything athlete has barely practiced since ISU opened training camp.
ISU's defense, which had eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss, is a strength the Sycamores can build on. But Mallory sounded the obvious warning — Purdue is far better than North Alabama was.
In that respect? He had his eye on the Purdue passing game. O'Connell, playing his fourth season for the Boilermakers, has impressive pocket presence. He will not be fazed by pressure. He stands his ground and makes his throw.
"He's the furthest thing from having happy feet. He's confident in the pocket. He'll step up in the pocket. He'll throw with guys in his face. That's his strength. He doesn't get rattled. He's not looking to run it," Mallory said.
So, ISU's corners will have to be more alert.
"After watching North Alabama? We made a point [to the team] to say, 'that's a touchdown next week.' Aidan O'Connell is making that throw," Mallory noted. "Our drops have to be deeper, our precision in what we may have gotten away with last week? It will be a touchdown. Those points were made clearly."
The concern Mallory also had with the defense is that ISU shortened its rotation in the front seven. That runs against the usual assembly line of substitutions ISU has made in those areas for the last several seasons.
"We have to play more guys. We played some defensive linemen into the 50-play range. [Middle linebacker] Geoffrey Brown played 90 plays. They played well, but we have to play more to make it through the whole year. I think we can be better if we can play more guys," said Mallory, who also praised the new 4-3 defense for being better against the run.
If ISU finds a way to pull the upset? It will beat a Big Ten opponent for the first time in 19 tries. The Sycamores would also be 2-0 for the first time since 1986.
Time — 4 p.m. Saturday
Place — Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette
TV — Big Ten Network.
Radio — WZJK-FM 105.5.
Records — ISU 1-0, Purdue 0-1.
Series — Purdue leads 5-0. The Boilermakers last won in 2015.
Last time out — ISU defeated North Alabama 17-14 in overtime. Purdue lost 35-31 to Penn State. Both games were on Sept. 1.
Next — ISU hosts Montana and Purdue plays at Syracuse on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.