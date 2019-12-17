ISU pitcher Liberatore named All-American

Indiana State’s Collin Liberatore has been named a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday.
Liberatore, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year, returns for the Sycamores after a superb redshirt junior season in 2019.
The Greensburg, Pa. native, who transferred to ISU from the University of Pittsburgh, made 16 starts for the Sycamores last season and compiled a 10-2 record with a 2.96 ERA. The right-hander struck out 80 batters and held opponents to a .208 average against over 103.1 innings on the mound.
Consistent throughout the season, Liberatore went at least five innings in 15 of his 16 starts.
Liberatore dominated the month of April on the mound for Indiana State. In four starts, he allowed just four runs in 32.2 innings for a 1.10 ERA. The righty struck out 19 and walked just seven while allowing just 16 hits and holding opponents to a .147 average against during the stretch.
Liberatore's best performance of the 2019 season was against Valparaiso on April 13. Liberatore only allowed two hits and went the distance in a win over the Crusaders. Liberatore's performance was part of a five-game personal win streak. After March, Liberatore never pitched less than 5 1/3 innings in any game for the Sycamores.
Liberatore was ISU's Saturday starter, or second in ISU's rotation, behind Triston Polley.
With Polley having graduated, Liberatore could be ISU's Friday ace in 2020. Liberatore forms a pitching nucleus with Tristan Weaver and reliever Tyler Grauer as ISU tries to follow up on its 43-18 season and NCAA regional appearance.
