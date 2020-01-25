ISU perseveres to slip past wounded Bradley

A wounded animal is often a dangerous one. Indiana State’s men’s basketball found that out on Saturday at Hulman Center.
ISU’s opponent, Bradley, had just seven players available on Saturday – only six being scholarship players. Point guard Darrell Brown missed the game with a thigh injury. Just before game time, Ville Tahvanainen was ruled out with a respiratory illness.
If you think that made things easier for the Sycamores? Think again. The Braves fought to the final minute.
In the end, ISU worked its way out of a deep offensive funk and pulled away in the waning moments for a 61-53 victory in front of 4,159 fans.
Nothing about the victory was easy, especially after Bradley put ISU’s offense in vapor lock with a 3-2 zone in the first half. However, ISU held Bradley to 30 percent shooting in the second half and that made the biggest difference in the outcome.
“There was a stretch where we weren’t scoring, but we were getting stops. In some games, when we don’t score, we let it affect us on the defensive end, so I think that was a big step for us today,” ISU guard Christian Williams said.
ISU (11-8, 4-4) never really got its offense unglued until the final nine minutes of the game, and even then, points came in fits and starts.
However, ISU coach Greg Lansing was pleased ISU’s struggles on the offensive end didn’t lead to breakdowns on the defensive side.
“When our offense wasn’t good in the second half, we kept guarding. It kept us in their close. Then we got the lead and kept the lead, unlike the first half. The second half was the first time we continued to defend even when we weren’t scoring,” Lansing said.
ISU’s offensive woes were solved by assertiveness from freshman forward Jake LaRavia. He scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. He also had six of his 10 rebounds after halftime. LaRavia also drained 7 of 9 at the line, a place where he’s struggled at times this season.
“We did a better job of staying calm. We got it into the middle and we faced the basket to see what play was open,” LaRavia said. “[The coaching staff] talked a lot about that in the [halftime] locker room for me and Tre to flash to the ball, get open, and find the open spot on the floor.”
ISU also got a solid game from Christian Williams, who started in place of Cooper Neese. Williams scored 13 points, his most productive effort since a 14-point game in the opener at Dayton. Williams also defended Bradley sharpshooter Nate Kennell, who only scored 10 points.
“I stayed ready and I had a really good workout yesterday with Jake Odum. That got me energized and ready to shoot the ball today,” Williams said.
At first, it seemed the lineup change plus Bradley’s compromised state of affairs was a boon for the Sycamores.
ISU scored the first 12 points of the game. Williams made his first 3-point attempts of the game – he had never made more than two as a Sycamore – and ISU cruised to a 23-10 lead.
Then Bradley switched to a 3-2 zone … and it stopped ISU’s momentum in its tracks.
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, ISU only scored three field goals. The Braves’ zone got its intended effect as the Sycamores stood in place and mainly tossed the ball around the perimeter.
“It’s something we knew we were going to have to play. With six or seven guys? You have to play some zone to stay out of foul trouble,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said.
The effect Bradley didn’t count on was the one ISU’s drought had on the Sycamores’ defense. Bradley was able to get out in transition after some of ISU’s misses. Ari Boya, a 7-foot-1 center, was sometimes at the head of the break. He scored a career-high 12 points … by halftime. He finished with 14 points.
ISU’s first-half collapse was complete when Boya tied the game off of a pick-and-roll with 2:02 left. Boya hit the bucket that put Bradley in front at 1:01. The Braves actually pushed their advantage to five before ISU limped to the halftime locker room with a 33-30 deficit.
“We acted like we’d never seen a zone before. Give Bradley credit. If you can get [Tyreke Key] to be that passive? I’ve never seen him like that. It was a struggle in the first half and it negatively affected our defense,” Lansing said.
While Bradley (14-7, 5-3) didn’t employ the zone as much in the second half, ISU was still in a funk well into the second half. Bradley led 46-41 as late as the 10-minute mark as it seemed the Sycamores couldn’t get untracked.
“We were being tentative. We weren’t really being aggressive. We weren’t really attacking the gaps. We changed that in the second half. We got the ball in the middle to Jake [LaRavia] and that opened things up more,” Williams said.
A Neese 3-pointer with nine minutes finally got ISU going. The Sycamores scored on four straight possessions and took the lead on a Christian Williams baseline jumper with 7:22 left.
Bradley would tie the game twice, but the Braves ran out of gas and scored only field goal from the 11:30 mark to a meaningless bucket in the final seconds.
The Sycamores pulled away in the final minute by making 7 of 8 at the line. ISU was 17 of 22 at the line overall, improving in an area in which the Sycamores had struggled recently.
Lansing was asked after the game whether ISU’s mental toughness was demonstrated by its first half struggles or its second half comeback?
“Both define us and that’s what we have to change. The second half is who we need to be from here on out,” Lansing said. “It’s us. We have to own it. We’re guilty of it. We have to change it and I thought our guys changed it in the second half.”
ISU next hosts Drake on Wednesday.
