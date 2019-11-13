On Wednesday at the Yum Center, the fourth-ranked Louisville men’s basketball team proved the adage that lightning rarely strikes twice.
That was not good news for the Indiana State Sycamores.
One night after Missouri Valley Conference peer Evansville delivered a thunderbolt with a three-point win at No. 1 Kentucky, the Sycamores were hoping to deliver the same kind of MVC shock to Louisville’s system inside the Commonwealth.
Alas, it was the Cardinals who were electric. Louisville rode a 60-percent first-half shooting performance to an easy 91-62 victory over the Sycamores.
“I’m giving [Louisville] all of the credit. I don’t think we were resilient enough and they got into the flow really quick. They were ready to good. They’re a very good basketball team with no weaknesses and they’re very well-coached. They played very well,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The Sycamores got clobbered with supreme efforts from most of the primary Louisville contributors. Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year Jordan Nwora had 21 points.
Dwayne Sutton added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Samuell Williamson had 15 points and Fresh Kimble had 13. Big Steven Enoch had 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals drained 9 of 17 from 3-point range and had a whopping 42-21 advantage on the boards.
“We knew coming in they were a good team, but we have to find our defensive identity. Our effort on defense was very bad. We have the offense, but we need to find out what we need to do with the defense,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said. “They outrebounded us by a bunch and they got second-chance shots. Once they do that? It’s hard to focus on defense. It’s hard to get a rhythm.”
Key led ISU with 20 points. Apart from Key, only three additional Sycamores scored more than five points
After a five-point loss at Dayton on Saturday that provided encouragement, ISU (0-2) had little that went right against the Cardinals. Louisville was able to score in multiple ways, hurting ISU with 3-point shots at first, which opened up a multitude of dribble-penetration shots off the arc. Later still, Louisville dominated the offensive boards to the tune of 12 second-chance points in the first half via eight first-half offensive rebounds.
ISU’s offense, so disciplined and diverse against the Flyers, was unable to strike the same inside-outside balance against the bigger and more athletic Cardinals. Almost half of ISU’s first-half shot attempts were from beyond the arc. ISU was able to generate very little production in the paint.
“They played pack-line and they were always in the gaps. They came out like they were going to rake the ball, but they’d bluff. They were really good and long,” Key said.
ISU took an 8-5 lead to start before the Cardinals unleashed all of their barrels on the Sycamores. An 18-3 run was fueled by four 3-point baskets in seven Louisville possessions as the Cardinals led 23-11.
“I don’t think it was necessarily effort. We don’t want to mess up or have that type of performance. I don’t think it’s effort as much as paying attention to little details. There were actions, like the way they were screening, that through us off a bit,” ISU swingman Christian Williams said.
The Cardinals (3-0) never stopped scoring. With 8:20 to go in the first half, Louisville led 36-20 on 14 of 17 shooting.
“You give Nwora a lot of attention, but they were beating us off the dribble. They beat us off the catch-and-shoot three from deep. They’re throwing into the post and those guys are a load. They’re a very physically imposing. You watch on film, but they’re much more imposing in-person. They’re good. They’re the real deal,” Lansing said.
Louisville “cooled off” after that, but the second-chance opportunities came in bunches. At one point late in the first half, Louisville had three straight possession with at least one offensive rebound.
Few teams could play catch-up against the kind of firepower the Cardinals possessed and ISU wasn’t up to the task. ISU had just three field goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Louisville led 47-26 at the break.
The Sycamores gave themselves a chance as they started the second half with a 14-4 run to slice the Louisville lead to 51-40. Key had eight points during the run, and scored 11 straight for the Sycamores during and beyond the surge.
That’s as far as the Sycamores would go. The Cardinals stretched their defense to focus on ISU’s shooters and the Sycamores’ run was stopped in its tracks. The Cardinals put together a 21-5 run to pull away for good.
ISU next plays Ball State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Louisville hosts North Carolina Central on Sunday.
Lansing cited Sutton as a role model for how the Sycamores should approach their defense going forward.
“We have to get a lot better. We have to quit talking about getting better defensively. It’s a mindset. Like Sutton had. He may not be able to make threes or be flashy off the drive, but that is a workhorse that’s all about defending and rebounding. We have to find some guys with that mindset,” Lansing said.
