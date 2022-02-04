ISU on quest for health in visit to Valpo

Indiana State’s men’s basketball team is holding out hope that it will possess a rare commodity on Saturday at Valparaiso.
A full roster.
That is still up in the air, however. On Friday before the team departed for northwest Indiana, ISU coach Josh Schertz said that Cam Henry (ankle) and Micah Thomas (hand) would make the road trip and would attempt to practice Friday.
Schertz is hopeful both will be able to play in the game that tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Expectation is that both will be able to play, pending their ability to handle practice. Based on everything they’ve been through with athletic training, knock on wood, we’re hoping for a full roster tomorrow,” Schertz said.
Henry was ISU’s best player in the previous meetings against the Beacons, a 75-73 loss on Jan. 22 in which ISU overcame a 11-point deficit to tie the game in the final minute, only to have Ben Krikke hit a shot to beat ISU with six seconds left. Henry had 25 points, scoring 14 straight for ISU in the second half to lead the comeback bid.
Thomas played 40 minutes for ISU in that contest, one in which the Sycamores did not have Cooper Neese, who returned to action in ISU’s last game, an 85-67 loss to Drake on Wednesday.
Valparaiso (8-12, 3-7) was able to hurt the Sycamores in its Jan. 22 win with its size and ability to get to the rim.
The Beacons scored 40 points in the paint as Krikke, Kevion Taylor, Kobe King and Thomas Kithier all proved to be problematic matchups for ISU’s defense.
“We have to fight harder. Our individual post defense has to be better. While the post-up itself is analytically the most inefficient offensive action in basketball? It wasn’t for them in that game. Our inability to guard the post, to hold our ground and take tough shots in the post came back and kicked our butts. We have to be physical. The hope is we show a higher level of physical toughness and fight,” Schertz said.
Saturday’s contest represents a chance for ISU (9-12, 2-7) to erase it’s one of its two losses to a lower-half MVC team and the only one it lost at home. A win over Valparaiso would do wonders for ISU’s hopes of avoiding the Thursday play-in at the MVC Tournament. A loss to the Beacons would be hard to dig out from, especially when one of its direct competitors to escape Thursday would have a series sweep edge on the Sycamores.
ISU is also trying to handle a packed schedule. The Valparaiso game is near the middle of a stretch where ISU plays seven games from Feb. 2-15, including four road games. The home game against Evansville, postponed due to COVID-19 cases, was wedged into the schedule next Tuesday, creating the backlog of games.
“The goal for us every game is to have fresh legs and a clear mind. When we practice? We go hard and we go long, but we also give our guys more off days than anyone in the country. We call some of our days ‘neck-up’ days where all we’re doing is watching film and walking through,” Schertz said.
“We took off Monday, practiced Tuesday, played Wednesday, had a neck-up day on Thursday, we’ll practice on Friday and we’ll be off on Sunday. We’re trying to build in as many days off to fill our cups up and have guys be ready.”
The Beacons have not won since its victory at Hulman Center, but have only played twice, a home loss to Bradley and a road loss at Southern Illinois. Unlike the Sycamores, the Beacons will be fresh having not played in six days at tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.