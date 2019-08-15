No one asked Indiana State guard James Lang for a mission statement after Thursday's fall camp practice, but Lang provided one anyway.
When it comes to the goals ISU's offensive line is setting for itself? He didn't mince words.
"Our goal is to be the best offensive line in the country. We're old. We have all of the experience. We're good up front and we're not going to be complacent with that. Getting the job done isn't enough for this unit. If you're young and just starting out? Getting a win is what you want, but we're not just settling for getting the job done," Lang said.
"We want to be dominant and be the backbone of this team. We want to have a dominant run game and set the precedent for the team that we're powerful up front and that's what's going to carry us through the season," Lang continued.
Bold words, but ones you would hope to hear from an offensive line that consists entirely of seniors.
The Sycamores have the most experienced line in FCS football or any other division for that matter. All but Isaiah Edwards have been with the ISU program from the beginning of their college careers. For tackles Kevin Kcehowski and Mason Flechler and center Wyatt Wozniak? You can trace their ISU careers all the way back to signing day in February 2015.
Wozniak and Edwards are the most decorated of the five when it comes to preseason honors, but make no mistake that the line isn't predicated on the fortunes of one over another. One of the advantages of having a group of five together so long in the first place is the chance for them to know each other as much as they know the blocking schemes.
"It all starts with the fifth-year guys we have. That's the core of it. Tuna [Edwards] has been with us for a few years. We talk about football as a team sport, but offensive line is a team effort in itself. The level of camaraderie we have off the field is brought to the field," Kcehowski said.
How much of the off-field talk is about football? Some it naturally, but Kcehowski noted that
"We know how to flip the switch. We know when it's able to get down to business and focus on football. We understand you can't be all-football, all-the-time or you get burned out," Kcehowski said. "Offensive line is a huge trust thing. We have to move perfectly in sync. That's the biggest part of how camaraderie is brought to the field."
How does the line stack up? Left tackle Mason Flechler is 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds and while he's technically a new starter, replacing Tate Leavitt, Flechler has played 27 career games, including all 11 for ISU in 2018.
Edwards is huge for a left guard — 6-7, 360 pounds — and creates holes in the middle for ISU's potent rushing attack to exploit.
Wozniak, who graded out as the best lineman in 2018, is 6-4 and 300 pounds, but is rarely caught out of position or out of assignment.
Lang, the right guard, graded out as ISU's second-best lineman in 2018 despite being the smallest starter at 6-2, 310 pounds.
Kcehowski is one of the tallest linemen in the country at 6-10. The 325-pound Kcehowski creates a massive obstacle for both defensive ends and rushing linebackers.
"There was a time when we were leading the conference in rushing. We have to maintain that running of the football, but the offensive line is a huge part of being able to throw the football better. For us to take it to the next level? We have to be multi-dimensional," Mallory said.
Perhaps more than any other unit on the field for the Sycamores? The line represents the progress made in the Mallory era since they've played through nearly all of it. From a winless season in 2017 to seven wins in 2018 to the hope of playoff contention in 2018, this line has been there for all of it.
"It's a process that started under coach Mallory.He developed a mindset for us. We had the 0-11 year and that lit a fire. Everyone at this level wants to win, but there's nothing worse than losing 11 straight. Going winless lit the fire that sparked everyone. Now, it's not just let's just go hard in practice. People are motivated in every part of the offseason. Now, everyone's bought in and trying to prove something," Lang said.
Assuming ISU stays healthy, a lesser question for 2019, but a big one for 2020, is how ISU builds depth once its senior line moves on. Guard Max Morgan-Elliott has played more career games — seven — than the rest of reserve line has played at all. Only center Alvin Clemons (three games) and tackle Frederik Fabricius (two) have game experience in their ISU careers.
Players who have yet to suit up in a game for the Sycamores include a trio of redshirt freshman. Guards Jackson Byrne and Jose Vazquez IV and tackle Carter Herrin, formerly of Terre Haute South.
Then there's a trio of true freshmen. Terre Haute native and former North standout Jack Sherman is competing for a backup guard spot. Garrett Hickman is a true freshman center. Joel Stevens is also in the mix.
"We've seen how they've developed in the last year and they have to stay on-track. They're being led by a veteran group and what the expectation is at that position," Mallory said.
• Balance sought at practice — During Wednesday's practice, the offense was able to move the ball against the defense consistently. On Tuesday? It was the opposite.
Mallory doesn't like having one unit on one day and the other the next. He wants practices to be more balanced and competitive from day-to-day.
"It's about energy and feeling the excitement too. I didn't hear much from the side of the defense. I thought it was lackluster. That's the first time I've heard it all [fall]. You can't take a day off. They have to come every day. The offense came out ready to go and had a good day," Mallory said.
• Injuries — While ISU has had several players sit out practices for precautionary reasons, none at this stage of the game are expected to be a factor once the season starts.
"We're as good as we've been. Everyone we went into camp with is still playing. We went into camp with three guys out for the season and we still have three guys out. It's a tremendous asset to our training staff," Mallory said.
• New signage — New banners were being hung on the outside of the grandstands at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. They featured members of the football and women's soccer teams, the two Sycamores' programs that play at Memorial Stadium.
ISU also plan to have some version of a banner over the seats inside Memorial Stadium on the extreme east and west sections of the grandstands.
ISU OFFENSIVE LINE
• Projected starters — LT Mason Flechler (6-6, 320, Sr.), LG Isaiah Edwards (6-7, 360, Sr.), C Wyatt Wozniak (6-4, 300, Sr.), RG James Lang (6-2, 310, Sr.), RT Kevin Kcechowski (6-10, 325, Sr.)
• Returning reserves — C Alvin Clemons (6-2, 290, Jr.), RG Max Morgan-Elliott (6-3, 295, So.), RG Jackson Byrne (6-2, 310, So.), RT Fredrik Fabricius (6-6, 300, So.), LT Carter Herrin (6-7, 275, RFr.), RT Sam Thomas (6-4, 305, So.), LG Jose Vazquez IV (6-3, 320, RFr.).
• New — , LG Jack Sherman (6-0, 280, Fr.), C Garrett Hickman (6-1, 310, Fr.), OL Joel Stevens (6-8, 320, Fr.).
• Position coach — Mike Switzer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.